No plans to privatise Indian Railways, says Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal clarified on June 11 that there were no plans of privatising the Indian Railways following speculation that the government could do so to seek foreign investment in areas like technological upgrades and modernisation.

According to a reports, talking about the achievements of the Indian Railways over the past four years, Goyal said, “Let me make it very clear that there are no plans to privatise railways, either now or ever.”

Highlighting the achievements of the railways, he said that the average pace of commissioning of new lines increased by 59 percent. During his administration (2014-2018), around 6.53 km of rail lines were commissioned every day as opposed to 4.1 km per day between 2009 and 2014.

In response to concerns surrounding Indian Railways’ ambitious Bullet Train project, Goyal said, “The bullet train project is on track. In this country, there are always issues linked to any developmental project and new ideas. But we have to find solutions and move forward.”