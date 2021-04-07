No lockdown in Goa, move will disrupt economic activities: CM Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday reiterated that the coastal state will not go for a lockdown, as the move will disrupt the economic activities.

Sawant recalled that during the same time last year, the state had been under a coronavirus-induced lockdown, due to which the entire economy had come to a standstill.

Economic activities are getting revived in the coastal state and another lockdown will disrupt them, he said.

Also Read: COVID-19 | Raipur under 10-day lockdown from April 9; Chandigarh bans non-essential movement in night curfew hours

Also Read: COVID-19 | Bengaluru imposes fresh curbs on swimming pools, gyms, party halls under Section 144

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"There was drop in the collection of the GST, while industries such as tourism had suffered a jolt. We want to avoid the situation," the chief minister said.

The virus cannot be controlled merely with a lockdown, but with steps like prevention and vaccination, he said.

Sawant further said that the state government has written to the Union health ministry seeking to relax the age limit for vaccination for people from the tourism and media industries.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Goa had on Tuesday reported 387 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 59,702, while the toll stood at 838.

The coastal state currently has 2,471 active cases.