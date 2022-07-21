English
    No, Joe Biden did not announce he has cancer. A fact-check

    Twitter accounts associated with the Republicans attempted to fuel speculation about Joe Biden's health.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden.

    United States President Joe Biden saying "I have cancer" during a recent speech left internet users stunned and gave rise to a lot of false claims.

    Joe Biden made the remark on July 20 while speaking in Massachusetts about climate change and environmental contamination

    During his speech, he touched upon the hazards of oil refinery emissions near Delaware -- his hometown.

    "You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window," the US president said. "That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer, and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

    Twitter accounts associated with the Republicans attempted to fuel speculation about Biden's health.

    Amid the clamour, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler shared the summary of Biden's health that the White House had published in 2021, before he became president.

    The report stated that Biden had "localised, non-melanoma skin cancers" removed before he took office.

    "The lesions were completely excised," the report from Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said.  "Total body skin exam was performed for dermatological surveillance. There are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time."

    Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary, confirmed that in his Massachusetts speech, Biden was referring to his skin cancer removal procedure. 

     

    Biden was sworn in as US president in January,2021. At 79, he became the oldest person to take the top post.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cancer #Joe Biden #Massachusetts
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 02:40 pm
