No, Joe Biden did not announce he has cancer. A fact-check

United States President Joe Biden saying "I have cancer" during a recent speech left internet users stunned and gave rise to a lot of false claims.

Joe Biden made the remark on July 20 while speaking in Massachusetts about climate change and environmental contamination

During his speech, he touched upon the hazards of oil refinery emissions near Delaware -- his hometown.

"You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window," the US president said. "That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer, and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer?

Amid the clamour, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler shared the summary of Biden's health that the White House had published in 2021, before he became president.



How dumb is this tweet? Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he'd had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Has no one at @RNCResearch ever had this common procedure? https://t.co/TS9VWtKcYC https://t.co/itklkVZIor

The report stated that Biden had "localised, non-melanoma skin cancers" removed before he took office.

"The lesions were completely excised," the report from Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said. "Total body skin exam was performed for dermatological surveillance. There are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time."

Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary, confirmed that in his Massachusetts speech, Biden was referring to his skin cancer removal procedure.



Biden was sworn in as US president in January,2021. At 79, he became the oldest person to take the top post.