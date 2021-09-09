No jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials, says District Magistrate in Uttarakhand

Jeans | Representative Image.

A district magistrate in Uttarakhand has issued an order on September 9 to all district officials and employees to not wear T-shirts and jeans during meetings with higher officials, news agency ANI has reported.

Bageshwar's District Magistrate Vineet Kumar passed an order also said that due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them.



Uttarkhand | All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them: Vineet Kumar, DM, Bageshwar pic.twitter.com/vBllaDcEsP

"All district officials, employees must follow the dress code in office and not wear jeans, t-shirts during meetings with higher officials; due compliance of the order should be ensured or else necessary action will be taken against them," the order read.

"It is often coming to the notice that the district-level officers and employees are always participating in meetings, wearing jeans and T-shirts in front of their higher officials, without following the dress code. Being a government employee, it is not graceful," the order read.

According to the order, the casual attire of employees spoils the image of the office and sends out a wrong message in society.

Earlier in December 2020, the Maharashtra government had issued a similar order saying that jeans, t-shirt and slippers should no longer be worn by government employees.

"Clothes with deep colours and strange embroidery patterns or pictures should not be worn. Besides, employees and staff should not wear jeans and t-shirts in offices," the circular ordained. Women employees should wear chappals, sandals or shoes while men should wear shoes or sandals, it was stated

The state government had also told the employees that they must wear khadi clothes at least on Fridays to encourage the use of handspun, a circular stated.