No G-23 leader on Congress star campaigners’ list for Assam, Bengal polls

Senior Congress leader and party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses as UP Congress chief Raj Babbar looks on during a press conference, in Lucknow. Both are part of Congress G-23. (Image: PTI)

The Congress party has released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming elections in Assam and West Bengal and the names of G-23 leaders are largely missing from both.

G-23 refers to 23 party leaders who last year wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the Congress.

While Congress’ star campaigners list for Bengal mentions two G-23 leaders -- Jitin Prasada and Akhilesh Prasad Singh – the Assam list mentions none.

The star campaigners’ list for Assam contains names of senior Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Capt Amarinder Singh, Manmohan Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Salman Khurshid.

The Congress star campaigners’ list for West Bengal also names Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Bhupesh Baghel. Additionally, it names Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

However, veteran Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, who are part of the Congress G-23 group, have not been named in the star campaigners’ list.

Despite Azad expressing his wish to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in any of the five states, he was kept out of the list.

In Assam, elections will be held in three phases and in Bengal in eight phases.