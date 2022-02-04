MARKET NEWS

    No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport during weekends till March: AAI

    "We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March," officials of Airport Authority of India said

    PTI
    February 04, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    Evening flights to and fro Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir will be suspended for three days a week for two months to carry out strengthening works on the runway, officials of Airport Authority of India said on Friday.

    We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March.

    This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear, director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said.

    He said the work is planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the months of February and March.

    "We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to minimum by working only from 5 PM to 6 AM during the night time. The runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 AM to 5 PM, he said.

    Close

    Singh said the affected flights scheduled to operate after 5 pm on the last three days of the week have been pre-poned to operate before 5 pm every day.

    The information has already been given to all affected passengers by the respective airlines.

    Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights during this period, the director said.

