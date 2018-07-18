No-confidence motion accepted in Lok Sabha for first time in 15 years: All you need to know

A no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was accepted by Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, on July 18. This is the first time in 15 years that a no-confidence motion has been moved and accepted in Lok Sabha.

A no-confidence motion is moved by a Member of Parliament (MP) if the member feels that the government is not functioning satisfactorily, in which case the member demands its resignation. A debate is then initiated and if more than 50 MPs support the motion — as is the case this time — it is put to vote, where the ruling government has to prove majority.

According to a PTI report, during Zero Hour, Speaker Mahajan had named all members from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), among others, who had moved similar no-confidence motion notices. She said that the TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would begin the no-confidence motion as his party raised it first.

ANI reported that the BJP issued a three-line whip over the motion and asked its allies to issue the same, considering that two BJP MPs, Kirti Azad and Shatrughan Sinha have expressed displeasure over the party's functioning. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is supporting the no-confidence motion has also issued a whip to all its MPs.

A single-line, two-line or three-line whip are instructions issued by a political party to its members to attend and vote during a no-confidence motion, to ensure they do not abstain from proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said that the discussion on the no-confidence motion will take place on July 20 in Lok Sabha and on July 23 in Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has stated that it has 274 MPs (271 elected + 2 nominated + 1 Speaker) in the Lok Sabha — six more than the required majority of 268.

BJP ally Shiv Sena has the second most number of MPs (18) in the Lok Sabha within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, it is unclear whether the party would vote or against the Modi government considering that it is unhappy with the functioning of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Nonetheless, experts suggest that the party might abstain from proceedings.

The BJP at this point is confident that the numbers are in the party's favour and would in no circumstances be enough to unseat the government.

Considering that the Congress has 48 MPs, the NCP has seven and TDP 16, the Modi government would be unperturbed about the motion.

Moreover, apart from alliances, there are those on the fence like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has 20 MPs in Lok Sabha and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which has 37. They have not cleared whether they will vote for or against the government, which is also the case with three independent MPs.