you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No cash, no jewellery, no bank balance: Meet the poorest candidate this season, contesting from Muzaffarnagar

Mange Ram had to forfeit his deposit every single time, since he was unable to secure the required minimum amount of votes

Moneycontrol News
Meet the poorest candidate in the poll fray this season: Mange Ram Kashyap, contesting from the Muzaffarnagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The 51-year-old, who is an advocate, does not have any cash and has zero bank balance in his and his wife's account, according to a report by The Times of India.

The report states that Ram has contested every single Lok Sabha election since 2000 on Mazdoor Kisan Union Party ticket. The party, which has about 1,000-odd members, consists mostly of labourers, according to the report.

Mange Ram owns a 100 sq yard plot, valued at Rs 5 lakh, and a house built on 60 sq yard, with an estimated current value of Rs 15 lakh. The report states that the house is a gift from his in-laws. Mange Ram also owns a motorbike, valued at Rs 36,000. He has, however, stated in his election affidavit that he does not possess any jewelry, cash or money in his bank account. Which also means that he does not have the money required to pay for petrol for his bike.

Also Read | Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE

"My wife is a home maker and we have two kids to take care of. I have tried to find other jobs but there are hardly any," Mange Ram told the newspaper. However, the long walks across the city that he takes, according to him, help him in his campaigning and connecting with voters.

"In the last elections as well, I went on foot to appeal to people to vote for me. I wonder why big politicians spend so much on campaigning when that money could be used for the welfare of people," Mange Ram said.

The report states that despite this, Mange Ram had to forfeit his deposit every single time, since he was unable to secure the required minimum amount of votes.

From the Muzaffarnagar constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanjeev Baliyan, the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-BSP-RLD) alliance has fielded Ajit Singh while the Congress has given the ticket to Narendra Kumar.

Mange Ram, however, believes that the voters know the politicians and that they have not looked out for them. "I will help the poor. I will propose a voter pension scheme so that no man is in want of money," Mange Ram said.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:56 pm

