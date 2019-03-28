App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari richest MP in Vidarbha region, assets of other MPs in region grew by 80% since 2014

The highest percentage of increase in wealth was shown by Ashok Nete, BJP MP from Gadchiroli. Nete showed an increase of a whopping 313 percent in assets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The assets of 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Vidarbha have increased by 80 percent, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that the MPs, who will be re-contesting from the region during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, had cumulative assets worth Rs 45.19 crore in 2014. The number has now gone up to Rs 81.69 crore.

According to the report, with total assets of Rs 22.73 crore, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, is the richest as per his election affidavit. The affidavit, according to the report, was filed on March 25. Gadkari's assets have grown by over 47 percent since 2014, when he had declared Rs 15.39 crore. The assets listed include those of his wife as well.

As against Gadkari, Congress' Nana Patole has declared assets of Rs 2.18 crore. Patole would be taking on Gadkari in Nagpur. The Congress leader, who during 2014 had won from the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, had declared Rs 1.26 crore in assets in 2014.

related news

The report states that the least number of assets among the 10 MPs were listed by Hansraj Ahir, who represents the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Ahir listed a total of Rs 2.17 crore, a 74 percent increase from 2014, when he had declared Rs 1.55 crore.

The highest percentage of increase in wealth was shown by Ashok Nete, BJP MP from Gadchiroli. According to the report, Nete showed an increase of a whopping 313 percent in assets, from Rs 1.21 crore in 2014 to Rs 5 crore now. Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav, who represents the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency, followed Nete. Jadhav declared assets worth Rs 11.26 crore from 3.60 crore in 2014, an increase of over 200 percent.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Drinking water and pollution among top ten priorities for the urban In ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends March F&O expiry 1% higher, Sensex surges 412 ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

This stock was the best performer on Nifty Bank in FY19

Picking Tejasvi Surya instead of Tejaswini angers BJP Bangalore South ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Realme, Honor, Poco and more: Smartphone sub brands are the latest fad ...

Notebook Mid Movie Review: Pranutan and Zaheer are average in this bea ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Tiger Shroff grooving on Hrithik Roshan's song from K3G is better than ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after KKR vs KXIP match
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.