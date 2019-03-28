Nitin Gadkari richest MP in Vidarbha region, assets of other MPs in region grew by 80% since 2014

The assets of 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Vidarbha have increased by 80 percent, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report states that the MPs, who will be re-contesting from the region during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, had cumulative assets worth Rs 45.19 crore in 2014. The number has now gone up to Rs 81.69 crore.

According to the report, with total assets of Rs 22.73 crore, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, is the richest as per his election affidavit. The affidavit, according to the report, was filed on March 25. Gadkari's assets have grown by over 47 percent since 2014, when he had declared Rs 15.39 crore. The assets listed include those of his wife as well.

As against Gadkari, Congress' Nana Patole has declared assets of Rs 2.18 crore. Patole would be taking on Gadkari in Nagpur. The Congress leader, who during 2014 had won from the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, had declared Rs 1.26 crore in assets in 2014.

The report states that the least number of assets among the 10 MPs were listed by Hansraj Ahir, who represents the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Ahir listed a total of Rs 2.17 crore, a 74 percent increase from 2014, when he had declared Rs 1.55 crore.

The highest percentage of increase in wealth was shown by Ashok Nete, BJP MP from Gadchiroli. According to the report, Nete showed an increase of a whopping 313 percent in assets, from Rs 1.21 crore in 2014 to Rs 5 crore now. Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav, who represents the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency, followed Nete. Jadhav declared assets worth Rs 11.26 crore from 3.60 crore in 2014, an increase of over 200 percent.