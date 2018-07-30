Niti Aayog suggests single ministry for energy sector: Official

Niti Aayog has mooted a proposal to set up an all-powerful umbrella ministry for the energy sector to deal with sectors like petroleum, power, renewable and coal, a top government official said.

The proposal which has been incorporated in the draft National Energy Policy 2030 seeks to ensure better coordination of energy related sectors which currently are looked after by different ministers.

The draft was made public last year. "After inter-ministerial consultations, the policy would be taken up by the Cabinet," the official told PTI.

Presently, Coal Ministry is looked after by Piyush Goyal, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is headed by Dharmendra Pradhan and Ministry of Power headed by R K Singh.

According to the National Energy Policy, which has been in the works since 2015, India's energy demand is likely to soar around three times by 2040, leading to increase in overall primary energy imports. It had also made a case for a single regulator to govern India's energy market to make 'India's economy energy ready' by the year 2040.