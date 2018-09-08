App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

NITI Aayog asks auto companies to stick to timeline to achieve full e-mobility

Speaking at the same event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India will continue to do disruptions in the field of mobility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar Saturday urged the automobile sector to confine to a timeline for achieving 100 percent fully electric mobility solutions, powered by renewables. Kumar in his address at the Global Mobility Summit said transformation in the mobility sector requires a collaborative effort from states and all other stakeholders.

"India is on the cusp of leading one of the most exciting transformations in the history of transportation. This new mobility paradigm will be more accessible & provide cleaner solutions for the people of India and our planet," he noted.

First Published on Sep 8, 2018 06:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

