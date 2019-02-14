Nirbhaya's mother moves plea requesting execution of death sentence to gangrape convicts

The mother of Nirbhaya, whose gangrape in a moving bus and subsequent death in 2012 triggered nationwide outrage, has moved a plea before the Patiala House Court requesting it to execute the death sentences awarded to convicts.

The counsel representing Nirbhaya said time is now over for the convicts to move a mercy plea.

In December 2017, two of the four death row convicts, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Kumar, had moved the Supreme Court for review of its verdict upholding the capital punishment awarded to them.

In July 2018, SC had dismissed the review pleas, thereby upholding the previous order sentencing them to death. The pleas were meant to reduce their punishment to life imprisonment.

The review plea, filed through advocate AP Singh for two of the convicts, claimed that death penalty was a premeditated and "cold-blooded killing" of a human being by the state in the name of justice.