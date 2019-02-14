Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya's mother moves plea requesting execution of death sentence to gangrape convicts

The SC had in December last year dismissed a petition seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The mother of Nirbhaya, whose gangrape in a moving bus and subsequent death in 2012 triggered nationwide outrage, has moved a plea before the Patiala House Court requesting it to execute the death sentences awarded to convicts.

The counsel representing Nirbhaya said time is now over for the convicts to move a mercy plea.

In December 2017, two of the four death row convicts, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Kumar, had moved the Supreme Court for review of its verdict upholding the capital punishment awarded to them.

The review plea, filed through advocate AP Singh for two of the convicts, claimed that death penalty was a premeditated and "cold-blooded killing" of a human being by the state in the name of justice.
In July 2018, SC had dismissed the review pleas, thereby upholding the previous order sentencing them to death. The pleas were meant to reduce their punishment to life imprisonment.



 The SC had in December last year dismissed a petition seeking directions for immediate execution of the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012.


The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in jail while another, the juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

