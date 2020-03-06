Nirav Modi auction: These 10 items sold at a record; cash registers jingle for ED

All 72 items that were up for grabs for the online auction were sold and as many as 70 lots (items) were sold over their estimate. Check out the top 10 items sold in the auction Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Rare paintings, exquisite wrist watches and luxury cars belonging to Nirav Modi were auctioned by Saffronart on March 3 and 4. The auction received an overwhelming response from bidders around the world. Saffronart undertook this auction on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who confiscated these items from fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s residence. Here are a few items from the auction. (Image: PTI) 2/11 CARTIER: ASYMMETRIC `CRASH` WRISTWATCH | Sold for Rs 36.40 lakh | A rare 18K gold asymmetric dial has a mechanical winding calibre 160 with 17 jewels. (Image: Saffronart) 3/11 Porsche Panamera | Sold for Rs 36.06 lakh | The Porsche Panamera, named after the legendary La Carrera Panamericana sports car race of the 1950s, first debuted in 2009. (Image: Saffronart) 4/11 VIANNEY HALTER AND GOLDPFEIL: JUMP HOUR WRISTWATCH WITH MOONPHASES | Sold for Rs 12.93 lakh | An 18K white gold wristwatch is one of the most precisely manufactured complications featuring two apertures for jumping hours and geometric moon phases, which automatically adjusts every six hours and are calculated to deviate one day every 139 years. (Image: Saffronart) 5/11 GÉRALD GENTA: `OCTO BI RETRO` WHITE GOLD AND DIAMOND WRISTWATCH | Sold for Rs 10.86 lakh | An unusual 18K gold and diamond wristwatch with similarly matched zebra style straps has a jump-hour dial with Arabic numerals as minutes and pave-set with diamonds. (Image: Saffronart) 6/11 LOUIS VUITTON | Sold for Rs 8.62 lakh | Louis Vuitton is one of the world's leading international fashion houses started stackable rectangular-shaped trunks with the signature patented Monogram Canvas - designed as a graphic pattern of quatrefoils, flowers and the LV monogram. (Image: Saffronart) 7/11 BREGUET: `CLASSIQUE` WRISTWATCH WITH POWER RESERVE | Sold for Rs 7.05 lakh | An 18K gold wristwatch with a silver guilloché dial, blue steel Breguet hands, a small seconds indicator at 6 o'clock, a power reserve indicator between 10 and 11 o'clock and a crown set with a sapphire cabochon. (Image: Saffronart) 8/11 GIRRARD-PERREGAUX: `LADY CHRONOGRAPH` ROSE GOLD AND DIAMOND WRISTWATCH | Sold for Rs 5.8 lakh | An 18K rose gold and diamond wristwatch with a white-faced dial and a calibre 3080 automatic movement of 38 jewels. (Image: Saffronart) 9/11 CHOPARD: `YOUR HOUR` WHITE GOLD AND DIAMOND WRISTWATCH | Sold for Rs 5.2 lakh | An 18K white gold and diamond wristwatch with a mother-of-pearl dial, diamond-set case bezel, stick hands, Roman numerals as quarter markers and a 4-jewels quartz movement. (Image: Saffronart) 10/11 PIAGET: `TANAGRA` GOLD WRISTWATCH | Sold for Rs 4.7 lakh | An 18K yellow gold wristwatch with a white-face Roman and stick dial, dauphine hands, a calibre 620P quartz movement with 6 jewels, a flexible gold watch bracelet. (Image: Saffronart) 11/11 SWATCH: `TRESOR MAGIQUE` LIMITED EDITION PLATINUM WRISTWATCH | Sold for Rs 3.92 lakh | A rare platinum case wristwatch with a calibre 2840-P self-winding mechanism consisting of 23 jewels. (Image: Saffronart) First Published on Mar 6, 2020 02:01 pm