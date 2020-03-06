Nirav Modi auction: These 10 items sold at a record; cash registers jingle for ED

Rare paintings, exquisite wrist watches and luxury cars belonging to Nirav Modi were auctioned by Saffronart on March 3 and 4. The auction received an overwhelming response from bidders around the world. Saffronart undertook this auction on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who confiscated these items from fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s residence. Here are a few items from the auction. (Image: PTI)