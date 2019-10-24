Niphad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Niphad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Niphad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Niphad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Niphad is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Niphad Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 73.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.8% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anil Sahebrao Kadam won this seat by a margin of 3921 votes, which was 2.15% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 182793 votes.
Kadam Anil Sahebrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 33145 votes. SS polled 160744 votes, 56.03% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
For full coverage, click here.
