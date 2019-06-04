Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Here's all you need to know

A 23-year-old student in Kerala's Ernakulum district was tested positive for the deadly Nipah virus on June 4.

The student, admitted to a private hospital, is the first such case. But reports suggest that four more people are down with fever, with two having had direct contact with the student. Over 80 people are under medical surveillance.

Last year, an outbreak of the virus had killed 17 people in Kerala. The government has urged people not to panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is an emerging zoonotic disease. The virus was first recognised in a large outbreak of 276 reported cases in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999. In fact, the virus takes its name from Sungai Nipah, a village in Malaysia where it was first identified.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the virus can be transmitted to humans through "direct contact with infected bats, infected pigs, or from other Nipah virus infected people".

"Two routes of transmission of Nipah virus have also been identified from its natural reservoir to human: drinking of raw date palm sap contaminated with NiV and close physical contact with Nipah infected patients," the NCDC guidelines on the virus state.

"The person-to person transmission may occur from close physical contact, especially by contact with body fluids," the guidelines add.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural host of the Nipah virus.

What are some of the symptoms?

Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory infection (mild, severe), and fatal encephalitis. Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, myalgia, vomiting and sore throat.

This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.

Some people can also experience atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress. Encephalitis and seizures occur in severe cases, progressing to coma within 24 to 48 hours.

What are some of the precautions that the general public should take?

The NCDC guidelines have listed out a number of preventive measures to follow in high risk areas. These include:

> Washing hands with soap and water after coming in contact with a sick person or animal.

> Avoiding the consumption of raw date palm sap or toddy.

> Consuming only washed fruits.

> Avoiding the consumption of half-eaten fruits from the ground.

> Avoiding entry into abandoned wells.

> Handling of dead bodies should be done in accordance with the government advisory.

How is the government responding?

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has given an assurance that an anti-NiV drug developed in Australia would be provided to the state to deal with the disease.

Medical experts from Kozhikode have already reached Kochi and there were enough medicines and medical equipment to deal with the situation, according to officials.

A control room has been opened in Ernakulam district headquarters.

What are the reasons for the virus' outbreak in India?

Rapid urbanisation along with changing climate in recent years have been attributed to the emergence of Nipah virus in India.

Health experts suggest that due to rapid urbanisation animals and birds including bats are losing their natural habitats. This has resulted in humans coming in contact with the animals that cause outbreak of numerous diseases.

According to environmental experts, Nipah virus has existed in bats for centuries and has not undergone an evolutionary change.

Experts reiterate that although there are many ecological factors that contribute to the emergence of Nipah virus, the most prominent is human intervention into bat-infested areas. In Malaysia the virus spread due to unplanned deforestation of pulp wood, which is the natural habitat for NiV carrying bats, and mismanagement of large piggeries.

It is believed that the increase in the human-bat interaction could be one reason why NiV outbreak occurred in Bangladesh and India where humans got this virus from drinking date palm juice contaminated by bat urine or saliva.

(With inputs from PTI)