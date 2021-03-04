English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Nineteen Myanmar police cross into India, seeking refuge

The men -- all low-ranking policemen -- crossed into Champai and Serchhip, two districts in the northeastern state of Mizoram that share a porous border with Myanmar

Reuters
March 04, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST
In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Image: AP)

In the month since, the mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Image: AP)


At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed over into India and are seeking refuge there, a senior police official told Reuters.


The men crossed into Champai and Serchhip, two districts in the northeastern state of Mizoram that share a porous border with Myanmar, the official said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.


All the men, who are lower-ranking policemen, were unarmed, the official said. “We are expecting more (people) to come,” he said, citing intelligence reports.

India shares a 1,643-kilometre (1020-mile) land border with Myanmar, where at least 54 people have been killed since a February 1 coup.

 India is home to thousands of refugees from Mayanmar who are presently scattered across multiple states.
Reuters
TAGS: #Indo-Myanmar border #Myanmar #Myanmar Military coup
first published: Mar 4, 2021 06:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.