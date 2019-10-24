Nilanga Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nilanga Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nilanga is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 67.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.64% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nilangekar Sambhaji Deeliprao Patil won this seat by a margin of 27511 votes, which was 14.2% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 193720 votes.

Nilangekar Patil Shivajirao Bhaurao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7504 votes. INC polled 183151 votes, 42.73% of the total votes polled.