Night curfew in Pune: All you need to know

Pune will go into night curfew from April 3, and hotels, restaurants and malls will be closed for seven days to contain the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bars, religious places, and movie theatres will also be closed for seven days. The night curfew will be enforced for 12 hours, from 6 pm to 6 am.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the situation will be reviewed next Friday, April 9.

Pune is among the cities worst-affected by the pandemic in the country, recording more than 8,000 infections for the past two days.

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8.30 pm today. Night curfew and other restrictions have been placed in major cities across the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

"Up to 80 percent of beds at private hospitals have been allocated for COVID-19 treatment and 100 PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) officials deputed there to help patients. Targeting to increase bed capacity from 500 to 800 in jumbo COVID hospital too," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on April 1, as quoted by ANI.

What are the other restrictions enforced in Pune?

> Restaurants will be allowed to do home deliveries till 10 pm.

> PMPML bus service will only be available for essential workers, The Indian Express reported. Industries and other organisations that need staff to travel can hire buses from PMPML.

> No social, cultural or political gatherings for the next seven days. Funerals and weddings will be allowed but the maximum number of people allowed will be 20 for funerals and 50 in weddings.