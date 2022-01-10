Night curfew back in Andhra Pradesh as COVID-19 cases mount

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to clamp the COVID night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am afresh in view of the spurt in number of cases over the past few days.

The state saw a sudden jump in coronavirus cases as over 4,000 were added in just the last five days.

At a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Health Department officials to enforce other restrictions as well and ensure people strictly followed COVID appropriate behaviour to check the spread of the virus.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Omicron variant of coronavirus

Henceforth, only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor event and half that number for an indoor event.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Only alternate seating will be permitted in cinema halls and auditorium.

Physical distancing should be maintained in all places of worship.

"Ensure that people necessarily wear a (facial) mask. If not, impose penalty. Shops and business establishments should strictly followed all Covid restrictions,” the Chief Minister told the Health officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up one Covid Care Centre with all facilities in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies.

The 104 emergency call centre should also be strengthened to promptly respond to any calls for medical help.