App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHRC notice to Bihar govt, DGP; says shelter-home can't be playground for predators

Medical examinations of 29 of the 42 shelter home inmates have confirmed that they were sexually exploited, Bihar's Director General of Police K S Dwivedi had said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today sent a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief in connection with alleged sexual exploitation of girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur district, while observing that authorities have "failed miserably" in protecting their dignity.

"A shelter home is supposed to give security and protection to girls but under no stretch of imagination, can the shelter home be a playground for predators for their monstrous and vulturous activities, which are against the human dignity and sobriety of the women," the rights panel said.

Medical examinations of 29 of the 42 shelter home inmates have confirmed that they were sexually exploited, Bihar's Director General of Police K S Dwivedi had said.

A senior official of the NHRC said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report and issued notices to the chief secretary and the DGP of Bihar, directing them to enquire into the matter and submit a report within two weeks.

related news

There were 44 girls living in the facility run by an NGO under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department. The child protection officer of Muzaffarpur District has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual exploitation.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim girls.

"However, in the instant case, the girls have apparently become victim of rape at the instance of the protectors in the shelter home, as the government officials and the shelter home staff have been allegedly found to be involved in the incident," the NHRC said in a statement.

"The state and the local administration have failed miserably to protect the rights and dignity of the victim girls," it observed.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.