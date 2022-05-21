English
    Newspaper bill reminder mentioned Paytm. How CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded

    A Twitter user had shared a photo showing a vendor’s payment reminder scribbled on a newspaper’s front page.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

    Gone are the days when newspaper vendors would come to collect bills at doors and issue physical receipts. Like most other service providers, they have gone digital now.

    Recently, a Twitter user, journalist Saurabh Kumar, shared a photo showing a vendor’s payment reminder scribbled on a newspaper’s front page.

    “Good morning, sir. Please Paytm newspaper bill amount of Rs 400,” the note read. The vendor provided his Paytm-linked number and ended the note with a smiley-face.

    “Newspaper bill reminder. We have come a long way,” Kumar wrote, tagging Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

    Sharma responded to the tweet with three emoticons conveying happiness.

    Twitter users suggested an auto payment facility for newspaper bills.

    "Stick photocopy of Paytm QR code?" Kumar said in response.

    "Was thinking of something e-mandate, but for PayTM wallet to wallet. Set it up once and forget about it," said a user named Ronald Das.

    Paytm, a cashless option for bill payments, was founded by Sharma in 2009. It came up with a wallet feature in 2014 and gradually added more digital options for users.

    Demonetisation in 2016 boosted the company's business and it attracted a flurry of investments.

    Paytm's public listing took place in November, 2021. But since then, the gap of value perception between the company and its investors has been increasing.

    Since the start of this year, Paytm's stock has plunged over 57 percent.



    Tags: #newspapers #PayTm #Vijay Shekhar Sharma

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 21, 2022 02:17 pm
    first published: May 21, 2022 02:17 pm
