News Live: Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018

Mar 08, 2018
Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018
Vistara plans to start international services in the second half of this year with a fleet of 22 aircraft and the first overseas flight will be to South East Asia, a top airline official said today.
The full service carrier, which currently has 19 planes, would be getting the 20th aircraft this month, according to its CEO Leslie Thng.
A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, the airline is discussing plans for raising funds with its promoters. (PTI)
Female foeticide a matter of 'deep shame': PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that female foeticide was a matter of "deep shame" and mothers-in-law should take the lead to protect the girl child.
The prime minister was in Rajasthan to launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and announce the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.
No new developments in Doklam, status quo prevails in the area: Govt
There have been no new developments at the face-off site with China in Doklam and its vicinity and status quo prevails in the area, V K Singh, minister of state in the External Affairs Ministry said today.
"Since the disengagement of Indian and Chinese border personnel in the Doklam area on August 28, 2017, there have been no developments at the face-off site and its vicinity. The status quo prevails," Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
The Parliamentary Panel on Energy has tabled its report on stressed power projects in the Parliament.
The panel has analysed 34 stressed power projects with outstanding debt of Rs 1.74 lakh crore. The 34 stressed projects have a capacity of 40,130 MW. The reviewed projects include those of Adani, Essar Power, Jindal India, Lanca, Monnet Power and Jaypee Power.
The panel has said that the commissioned power plants are on the brink of becoming non-performing assets (NPAs) and have a capacity of 1,000s of MW.
It has also said that simply applying RBI norms mechanically will push power plants into further trouble.
The report has suggested that revisiting the National Electricity Policy to take ground realities into account.
Deloitte pays UK women 43% less than men, Barclays 48%
Deloitte’s UK division said its female staff are paid 43.2% less on average than male employees - one of the wider gender gaps reported so far, reports Bloomberg. Law firms Linklaters and Pinsent Masons have reported that female employees earn 23% and 22% less on average, respectively, than their male colleagues, while EY reported a gap of 20%. Barclays said that it’s corporate and investment bank paid female staff an average of 48% less than male employees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, according to media reports.
The two TDP ministers in the Union Cabinet — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary — are expected to meet PM Modi at 6 pm today. Yesterday, they were directed by Chandrababu Naidu to submit their resignations.
IBBI seeks public comments on draft norms for regulation-making process
In a unique move, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has put out for public consultations draft norms for governing "the process of making regulations" under the insolvency law.
Public comments have been sought on the draft 'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Mechanism for Issuing Regulations), Regulations, 2018'.
The IBBI is implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which provides for market-determined and time-bound resolution process.
According to the board, it is proposing to "make regulations to govern the process of making regulations and consulting the public". (PTI)
Maharashtra’s economy expected to grow 7.3% in 2017-18: Economic Survey
Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow by 7.3 percent in 2017-18 over the previous year, the Economic Survey tabled in the state Legislature today said.
The Survey report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, while in the Legislative Council it was presented by Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar.
The growth of 7.3 percent (in 2017-18) is against the 10 percent growth projected during 2016-17, the survey said. (PTI)
Vodafone, Idea will benefit most from spectrum payment time extension: Report
The Idea-Vodafone combine will benefit the most among established players from the government's decision to allow a longer tenure to telcos to pay for spectrum bought in the auction, a Deutsche Bank report said today.
In its latest report on the relief package for telcos cleared by the Union Cabinet last evening, Deutsche Bank said: "Idea/Vodafone mergeco benefits the most among the larger players as the extension of tenor would lead to 30 per cent lower annual instalment on spectrum for the mergeco which has the highest leverage among the larger players."
The government, last evening, offered some relief to financially-stressed telecom sector, allowing telcos to pay for spectrum over 16 years instead of 10 years and also permitted them to hold more airwaves. (PTI)
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Steel body says US tariffs to hit Indian market
Indian Steel Association has raised concerns that the US move to raise import tariffs will encourage surplus nations to divert their steel exports to consuming nations like India affecting the local markets, reports PTI. "Tariffs by the US will inevitably encourage steel-surplus nations to divert their exports to vibrant consumption centres like India and distort our domestic markets considerably," ISA said.
Karti moves Delhi HC seeking relief in INX Media case
Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons and all proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case, reports PTI.
Bombay HC dismisses RCom's appeal against arbitration order
The Bombay High Court has dismissed Reliance Communications’ (RCom) plea against an arbitration court order that barred the telecom operator from selling or transferring its assets without the tribunal’s permission. The company intends to file an appeal against the interim order of the Bombay High Court, an RCom spokesman told Reuters.
Prestige Group to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects for Rs 336cr
Realty firm Prestige Group has entered into an agreement to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects, which holds land parcels in Bengaluru, for a cash consideration of Rs 336 crore. Sterling Urban Infraprojects owns around 59 acres of land at outer ring road-Sarjapour, Bengaluru. "The company intends to develop commercial office space with over six million square feet of developable area," Prestige Estates Projects said in a BSE filing.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
L&T moves NCLT seeking Rs 900cr in dues from Bhushan Steel on priority
Larsen & Toubro moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking higher priority in getting back Rs 900 crore in dues from debt-laden Bhushan Steel which is undergoing insolvency proceedings. The engineering and construction major has asked NCLT to acknowledge it as a secured creditor for Bhushan Steel, reports PTI.
Royal Enfield to enter pre-owned motorcycle segment
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield forayed into a pre-owned motorcycle segment with the launch of first such store 'Vintage' in Chennai, reports PTI. The 'Vintage' store is a new format dealing exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycle segment and would serve potential Royal Enfield customers looking for quality tested and certified-pre-owned motorcycles.
'Creditors to decide on Jyoti Structures resolution plan in 2 weeks'
The resolution plan for debt-laden Jyoti Structures, which is in power transmission, distribution and EPC projects businesses, has been submitted to the creditors committee which will take a final call on it within a couple of weeks, sources told PTI. "A group of high net worth investors led by Netmagic founder Sharad Sanghi has finally negotiated the resolution plan with the Committee of Creditors on March 5 at Mumbai," sources said.
"The final resolution plan is being circulated to the lenders for their approval and tentatively the Committee of Creditors will take a final call on the resolution plan by the third week of March," they said. Under the resolution plan, the investors will pay 50% of the total debt over 15 years, sources adding.
Supreme Court sets aside Hadiya's marriage annulment by Kerala HC
The Supreme Court restores the marriage of Kerala-based woman, Hadiya, who first made the news over allegations of being a victim of love jihad, reports PTI. The apex court set aside the high court order annulling Hadiya's marriage but allowed the National Investigation Agency to continue its ongoing investigation with regard to alleged offences.
German industrial orders plunge in 'horrible start' to year
Weaker foreign demand drove a bigger than expected drop in German industrial orders in January, data showed, suggesting that busy factories in Europe’s largest economy could shift into a lower gear in the coming months, reports Reuters.
Extended factory closures after Christmas and New Year holidays also played a part, with commentators cautioning against reading too much into one month’s data. Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell by 3.9% on the month in January after surging by a downwardly revised 3% in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The reading was the weakest since January 2017.
Can Indian states have their own flag? Here’s what the constitution says
Adani Ent rethinks Abbot Point options after debt refinancing stalls
Adani Enterprises is looking at new options to refinance debt for its coal terminal in Australia after struggling to attract lenders wary of its controversial Carmichael mine project, reports Reuters. Adani Abbot Point Terminal Pty (AAPT) launched a loan of up to A$500 million ($391 million) last August to partially refinance A$580 million due in October. After seven months, IDFC Singapore, the arranger for the loan, has yet to receive any firm commitments, despite offering a generous 200 bps margin over the bank bill swap rate and the option to commit in dollars or yen, sources said.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM
NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister by Governor PB Acharya at a public function in Kohima. This is Rio's fourth time as the chief minister of the north-eastern state. BJP's Y Patton was administered oath as Deputy Chief Minister by the governor. Ten other ministers were also administered the oath of office. They include five from the BJP, three from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, an independent and a JD(U) MLA.
Bust of Mahatma Gandhi defaced in Kannur
A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found defaced in Kannur district's Taliparamba town, police told PTI. The spectacle carving was damaged and a garland on the statue was lying nearby, an official said.