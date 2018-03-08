News Live: Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018

Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018

Vistara plans to start international services in the second half of this year with a fleet of 22 aircraft and the first overseas flight will be to South East Asia, a top airline official said today.

The full service carrier, which currently has 19 planes, would be getting the 20th aircraft this month, according to its CEO Leslie Thng.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, the airline is discussing plans for raising funds with its promoters. (PTI)