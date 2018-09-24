News LIVE: Vijay Mallya cooperating with UK authorities for extradition to India

Live now
Sep 24, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
JUST IN | Vijay Mallya is cooperating with UK authorities for extradition to India.
JUST IN | The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) gas has extended the deadline to file tax returns, audit reports for FY 19 to October 15, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The due date to file tax returns, audit reports for FY 19 was September 30 for certain categories.
Trump's SC nominee faces another sexual assault allegations
Rohingya crisis: UN has 'no right to interfere' says Myanmar army chief
BREAKING: An under construction bridge at Kakdwip collapses in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. No injuries have been reported till now. (TOI)
US, China impose fresh tariffs with no trade talks in sight
Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance in UN: India
Own up to mass Muslim detentions, Amnesty tells China
MEA congratulates Maldives' new president
Ayushman Bharat a PR exercise, will prove to be another jumla: Kejriwal
JUST IN | Vijay Mallya is cooperating with UK authorities for extradition to India.
JUST IN | The Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) gas has extended the deadline to file tax returns, audit reports for FY 19 to October 15, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The due date to file tax returns, audit reports for FY 19 was September 30 for certain categories.
JUST IN: The Enforcement Directorate will file a rejoinder on September 28 based on Vijay Mallya's reply on its plea to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.
Trump's SC nominee faces another sexual assault allegations
A second woman has reportedly accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, a charge that can further complicate the confirmation process of US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.
Justice Kavanaugh already faces a separate allegation of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, who claims Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her at a drunken high school party in the early 1980s. (PTI)
SC asks states, UTs to comply with its order on cow vigilantism, mob lynching
The Supreme Court Monday asked all states and Union Territories to comply with its directions on curbing cow vigilantism and mob lynching, and said that people should realise that such incidents would invite the "wrath of law".
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra took note of the fact that eight states including Mizoram, Telangana, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi are yet to file reports indicating the compliance of its July 17 verdict giving a slew of directions to deal with mob violence and cow vigilantism. (PTI)
BREAKING: Rural Electrification Corporation may buy government stake in Power Finance Corporation For Rs 12,000 crore, while NTPC may buy government stake In SJVN For Rs 8,000 crore. (CNBC-TV18)
JUST IN: Accused in Kerala nun rape case, Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been sent to judicial custody until October 6 by Pala Judicial Magistrate Court.
Rohingya crisis: UN has 'no right to interfere' says Myanmar army chief
Myanmar's army chief said the United Nations had no right to interfere in the sovereignty of the country a week after a UN probe called for him and other top generals to be prosecuted for "genocide" against the Rohingya minority.
The defiant response is the army chief's first public reaction since a UN fact-finding mission urged the Security Council to refer Myanmar's top military brass to the International Criminal Court (ICC). (PTI)
Oil could rise to $100 by 2019 as global markets tighten, merchants warn
Oil prices could rise towards $100 per barrel towards the end of the year or by early 2019 as sanctions against Iran bite, commodity merchants Trafigura and Mercuria said on Monday at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.
Almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude could be taken out of the market as a result of the U.S. sanctions against Iran by the end of the fourth quarter this year, said Daniel Jaeggi, president of commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, making a crude price spike to $100 a barrel possible. (Reuters)
JUST IN: Vijay Mallya has submitted his reply on Enforcement Directorate's plea to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law. The court will hear the matter at 2.45 pm today. (ANI)
BREAKING: An under construction bridge at Kakdwip collapses in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. No injuries have been reported till now. (TOI)
US, China impose fresh tariffs with no trade talks in sight
The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's goods on Monday, as the world's biggest economies showed no signs of backing down from an increasing bitter trade dispute that has rattled financial markets.US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and retaliatory tariffs by Beijing on $60 billion worth of US products took effect as of 0401 GMT.
The two countries have already slapped tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's goods earlier this year. Chinese products hit with new US duties include vacuum cleaners to internet-connected devices, while US goods targeted by Beijing include liquefied natural gas and certain types of aircraft. (Reuters)
Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance in UN: India
With Pakistan expected to rake up the Kashmir issue during the high-level UN General Assembly session this week, India said a "one-trick pony" can "regurgitate" the same act but "single act plays" have no resonance on multi-lateral platforms like the United Nations.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said the UN General Assembly session is a global platform to address global issues, yet each country is sovereign and can do what they feel is in their best interests. (PTI)
Own up to mass Muslim detentions, Amnesty tells China
China must come clean about the fate of an estimated one million minority Muslims swept up in a "massive crackdown" in far western region of Xinjiang, Amnesty International said in a new report Monday.
Beijing has ramped up restrictions on Muslim minorities to combat what it calls Islamic extremism and separatist elements in the far western province. But critics say the drive risks fuelling resentment towards Beijing and further inflaming separatist sentiment.
JUST IN: CBI has sent notice to Chhattisgarh Congress President Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the state minister Rajesh Munat's alleged fake sex CD case. CBI has asked him to appear in court today at the time of filing the charge sheet.
MEA congratulates Maldives' new president
The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the successful completion of the presidential election process in Maldives which Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won.
"We heartily congratulate him on his victory. This election marks not only triumph of democratic forces in Maldives, but also reflects firm commitment to democracy and rule of law. In keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, India looks forward to working closely with the island country in further deepening our partnership."
Ayushman Bharat a PR exercise, will prove to be another jumla: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, is a public relation exercise which will prove to be another "jumla" (rhetoric).
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the scheme "another white elephant in the making" and alleged that it covers only six lakh out of 50 lakh families in Delhi. (PTI)
Cong to meet CVC to seek independent probe into Rafale deal
A delegation of top Congress leaders will meet the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday to seek an independent probe into the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jets deal, the party said.
Last week, the Congress had met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). It had requested the apex auditor to prepare a report on the alleged irregularities in the deal and present it in Parliament.
It will make a similar request to the CVC, besides demanding registration of a case of corruption in the matter, the party said on Sunday.
Good morning! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day