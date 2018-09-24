News LIVE: Vijay Mallya cooperating with UK authorities for extradition to India

Trump's SC nominee faces another sexual assault allegations

A second woman has reportedly accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, a charge that can further complicate the confirmation process of US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Justice Kavanaugh already faces a separate allegation of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, who claims Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her at a drunken high school party in the early 1980s. (PTI)