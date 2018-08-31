News Live: UIDAI relaxes minimum Aadhaar enrolment targets, related deadlines for banks

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
UIDAI relaxes minimum Aadhaar enrolment targets, related deadlines for banks
JUST IN | India's Q1 FY 19 GDP stands at 8.2 percent, as compared to 5.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 7.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). India's Gross Value Added (GVA) growth at 8 percent. as compared to 7.6 percent (YoY) and 5.6 percent (QoQ).
JUST IN | June eight core industries growth at 6.6 percent, as compared to 7.6 percent in May.
JUST IN | The Fiscal deficit from April to July stands at Rs 5.40 lakh crore. The net tax revenue during this time period is recorded at Rs 2.93 lakh crore, while total spending was at Rs 8.9 lakh crore and non-tax revenue stands at Rs 43,125 lakh crore.
JUST IN | The Managing Director (MD) of Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta, has been named Indian Banking Association Chairman.
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
Kerala floods: Contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund reaches Rs 1027 Crore
UIDAI relaxes minimum Aadhaar enrolment targets, related deadlines for banks
The UIDAI extended the deadline for banks to do minimum Aadhaar enrolments and updations in identified branches till November 1, according to a communication sent to banks.The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked banks to ensure that at least eight enrolments or updations are carried out daily in each stipulated branch from November 1, 2018, to avoid financial disincentives to be applicable from July 2018.
Private final consumption expenditure stood at 8.6 percent as compared to 6.9 percent year-on-year (YoY). The government's Q1 FY 19 final consumption growth stood at 7.56 percent as compared to 17.62 percent (YoY) . Gross fixed capital formation for Q1 FY 19 grew at 10 percent as compared to 0.8 percent (YoY).
JUST IN | The growth of India's agricultural sector stood at 5.3 percent, as compared 4.5 percent (QoQ) and 3 percent (YoY). The growth of India's manufacturing sector growth was at 13.5 percent, as compared to 4.5 percent (QoQ) and 3 percent (YoY).
JUST IN | India's Q1 FY 19 GDP stands at 8.2 percent, as compared to 5.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 7.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). India's Gross Value Added (GVA) growth at 8 percent. as compared to 7.6 percent (YoY) and 5.6 percent (QoQ).
JUST IN | India's Q1 FY19 GDP stands at 8.2 percent.
JUST IN | The output of the Coal sector was up 9.7 percent, as compared to 11.5 percent month-on-month (MoM). Crude output was down 5.4 percent as compared to a decline of 3.4 percent (MoM). The output of natural gas was down 5.2 percent, as compared to a 2.7 percent decline (MoM). The output of petro refinery products was up 12.3 percent, as compared to a 12.1 percent rise (MoM)
JUST IN | June eight core industries growth at 6.6 percent, as compared to 7.6 percent in May.
JUST IN | The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Is inspecting six companies; of which Jet Airways is also under inspection. The SFIO looking into NuPower renewables and Videocon under cases 265 of Companies Act.
JUST IN | The Fiscal deficit from April to July stands at Rs 5.40 lakh crore. The net tax revenue during this time period is recorded at Rs 2.93 lakh crore, while total spending was at Rs 8.9 lakh crore and non-tax revenue stands at Rs 43,125 lakh crore.
JUST IN | The Managing Director (MD) of Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta, has been named Indian Banking Association Chairman.
Tamil Nadu MLA disqualification case: Justice M Sathyanarayan of the Madras High Court reserves judgment.
Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Article 35A till January, 2019.
US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in his latest criticism of the institution.
Read the full story here.
The Indian rupee breached a 71 mark for the first time in the morning trade Friday. It has opened at a fresh record low of 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 70.74.
Read the full story here
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
Apple Inc said on Thursday it will host an event on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California, campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models. (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Kerala floods: Contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund reaches Rs 1027 Crore
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.