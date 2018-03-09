News Live: Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'

Live now
Mar 09, 2018 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'
BoB, BoI's exposure to South Africa-based Gupta family at Rs 174cr
Trump signs order on steel, aluminium tariffs
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May
Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'
As he signed orders imposing stiff and sweeping new tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, US President Donald Trump appeared to be hardening his stance on China, with which America has an annual trade deficit of nearly $500 billion, reports PTI. Trump also pitched for the "reciprocal tax" programme, which, he says, would ensure ‘fair trade deals’ for the US. Trump doesn't hesitate naming India while talking about the reciprocal tax.
The US President mentioned China several times in his speech in the Roosevelt Room of the White House at a ceremony wherein he signed two proclamations to impose 25% and 10% import duties on steel and aluminium respectively. He once again raked up the issue of high import duty on Harley-Davidson motorcycles by India.
"We're going to be doing a reciprocal tax program at some point, so that if China's going to charge us 25% or if India's going to charge us 75%, and we charge them nothing. If they're at 50 or they're at 75 or they're at 25, we're going to be at those same numbers," he said. "So, they charge us 50, we charge them 50. Right now, they'll charge us 50, we charge them nothing. Doesn't work. So that's called a ‘reciprocal tax,’ or ‘mirror tax.’ And we're going to be doing a lot of that," he added.
BoB, BoI's exposure to South Africa-based Gupta family at Rs 174cr
Bank of Baroda and Bank of India together have an exposure of Rs 174.58 crore to the South Africa based scam tainted Gupta family of companies, the state-owned lenders in separate stock exchange filings said. BoB said it has a ‘credit exposure’ equivalent of Rs 147 crore in four accounts of the Gupta family group and is confident of recovering the due amount. BoI said it has an exposure of Rs 27.58 crore to the companies and has a back-up of over 100% security against the loan.
Fire breaks out at chemical company in Palghar
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler at a chemicals company in Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate in Palghar district around midnight, police told PTI. The blaze started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo Chemicals around 11.40 pm, an official said, adding there were 10 injured in the incident. The impact of the boiler blast was felt in the villages around 8 km vicinity, he said.
Trump signs order on steel, aluminium tariffs
US President Donald Trump signed two proclamations that impose 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on aluminium, a move that is likely to foment a global trade war, reports PTI. The contentious tariffs come into effect in 15 days.
Though primarily targeted at the massive steel and aluminium dumping by China, only two countries - Canada and Mexico - have been exempted from the new import tariff, that too till the time the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations are complete.
Other countries would have to negotiate with US Trade Representatives (USTR) if they want exemptions from the steel and aluminium import tariff, Trump said as he vowed to slap ‘reciprocal tariffs’on countries like China and India if they do not match America's tariff.
India's Manish Pandey, left, and teammate Dinesh Karthik celebrate their team's six wickets victory over Bangladesh in Twenty20 cricket match in Nidahas triangular series in Colombo on Thursday. AP
Trump agreed to meet Kim because he is North Korea's decision-maker: official
US President Donald Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim is the ultimate decision-maker in his country, a senior administration official said. “President Trump has made his reputation on making deals,” the official told Reuters.
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May
President Donald Trump is ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May in response to Kim’s invitation to hold the first-ever US-North Korea summit, a South Korean envoy said, marking a potentially dramatic breakthrough in the North Korea nuclear standoff, reports Reuters. Kim has committed to ‘denuclearisation’ and to suspending nuclear or missile tests, South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump “will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined.”