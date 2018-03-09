News Live: Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'

Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'

As he signed orders imposing stiff and sweeping new tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, US President Donald Trump appeared to be hardening his stance on China, with which America has an annual trade deficit of nearly $500 billion, reports PTI. Trump also pitched for the "reciprocal tax" programme, which, he says, would ensure ‘fair trade deals’ for the US. Trump doesn't hesitate naming India while talking about the reciprocal tax.

The US President mentioned China several times in his speech in the Roosevelt Room of the White House at a ceremony wherein he signed two proclamations to impose 25% and 10% import duties on steel and aluminium respectively. He once again raked up the issue of high import duty on Harley-Davidson motorcycles by India.

"We're going to be doing a reciprocal tax program at some point, so that if China's going to charge us 25% or if India's going to charge us 75%, and we charge them nothing. If they're at 50 or they're at 75 or they're at 25, we're going to be at those same numbers," he said. "So, they charge us 50, we charge them 50. Right now, they'll charge us 50, we charge them nothing. Doesn't work. So that's called a ‘reciprocal tax,’ or ‘mirror tax.’ And we're going to be doing a lot of that," he added.