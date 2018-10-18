News LIVE: Theresa May says post-Brexit transition could be extended

Live now
Oct 18, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
British Prime Minister Theresa May says post-Brexit transition could be extended
MFs pump Rs 11,000-cr in equities last fortnight; FPIs bearish stance continues
China's JD.com unwraps FedEx-style parcel business to bolster sales
Truck rams into Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 train coaches derail
US Congressman seeks immediate designation of Pak as state sponsor of terrorism
UK, EU agree to take more Brexit time after no-result summit
Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount
British Prime Minister Theresa May says post-Brexit transition could be extended
May stated that her cabinet is considering an European Union proposal that would keep Britain bound to the bloc's rules for more than two years after it leaves, an idea that angers her pro-Brexit critics in the UK. At present the two sides say Britain will remain inside the EU single market, and subject to the bloc's regulations, from the day it leaves on March 29 until December 2020, to give time for new trade relations to be set up.
The H1-B issue is important for us. We have taken up the matter with the US side. It was also taken up during India-US 2+2 meeting. The US has taken measures to prevent misuse of this program. The idea is to continue engagement on this matter: Raveesh Kumar, MEA (ANI)
We have made our expectations known to the US side. United States Secretary of State Pompeo has said that the sanctions on Iran are not to hurt India: Raveesh Kumar, MEA on US sanctions against Iran (ANI)
BREAKING | Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari passed away in New Delhi at 93.
MFs pump Rs 11,000-cr in equities last fortnight; FPIs bearish stance continues
Mutual fund houses have made investments of over Rs 11,000 crore in domestic equities in the first two weeks of this month despite volatility in the stock markets, even as foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 19,000 crore.
This comes following a net infusion of Rs 11,600 crore in equities by the fund managers and a net withdrawal of Rs 10,825 crore from stocks by FPIs in September, latest data available with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and depositories showed. (PTI)
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, "I wrote to every political party president, requesting them to start internal complaints committee. I think there are six national parties and about 90 smaller parties. It's an office, hundreds of women work there and I expect a more condusive atmosphere for them."
Sri Lanka reverses $300-million China housing deal ahead of PM's India visit
Sri Lanka has reversed a decision to award a $300-million housing deal to China in favour of a joint venture with an Indian company, the government said, ahead of a visit by the prime minister to its South Asian neighbour. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will meet his counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi, the Indian capital, for talks.
China's JD.com unwraps FedEx-style parcel business to bolster sales
Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com said on Thursday it would add a FedEx-style parcel delivery service to its e-commerce offerings, a move which could help the firm leverage its network of warehouses and drivers to bolster flagging profits.
The shift pits JD.com into greater competition with major rival Alibaba Group Holding's Cainiao network, as well as dedicated domestic parcel delivery firms such as ZTO Express and YTO Express Group Co. (Reuters)
JUST IN | Hearing in the criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani has begun at Delhi's Patiala House Court. His lawyer Geeta Luthra says "Priya Ramani has tweeted defamatory tweets against the complainant. Her second tweet was clearly defamatory and liked by around 1200 people." (ANI)
JUST IN | Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra is appearing for MJ Akbar in the criminal defamation case. He had filed a criminal defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court against journalist Priya Ramani. The hearing will begin shortly.
JUST IN | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met PM Modi today to discuss compensation to farmers in lieu of stubble burning He also urged for his intervention to ensure settlement of Rs 31,000 crore cash credit limit gap and assistance for the preparation of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Truck rams into Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 train coaches derail
Passengers of the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape Thursday when a speeding truck rammed into it, resulting in derailment of two of its coaches at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said. The truck driver died on the spot in the accident but
no casualty of any train passenger was reported, they said.
US Congressman seeks immediate designation of Pak as state sponsor of terrorism
A top Republican lawmaker has urged the Trump administration to immediately designate Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and terminate its non-NATO ally status, asserting that Islamabad consistently defends Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and condemns US' counterterrorism efforts. Congressman Ted Poe said in the House of Representatives that Pakistan will not receive any financial support from the US if terrorists continue to live safely in the country. (PTI)
UK, EU agree to take more Brexit time after no-result summit
European Union leaders gave themselves several more weeks perhaps until the end of the year to clinch a friendly divorce with Britain before their separation, after a Brexit summit Wednesday avoided any friction but also produced no tangible results.
British Prime Minister Theresa May provided none of the substantial new proposals that EU Council chief Donald Tusk had urged her to bring to the table, giving the 27 other leaders little more than a plea for goodwill. (PTI)
Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount
Japan's exports fell in September for the first time since 2016 as shipments to the United States and China declined, likely impeding the third-quarter economic growth and adding to concerns about the broadening impact of an escalating Sino-US trade war.
The data comes days after a Reuters poll showed a third of Japanese companies - not just exporters - have been affected by the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies, and more than half worried about its fallout on their business. (Reuters)
US declines to label China a currency manipulator; concerned over lack of transparency
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has expressed concern over China's lack of currency transparency, but declined to label it a currency manipulator in his report to Congress, bringing in disappointment for some lawmakers. The Department of Treasury said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled a currency manipulator. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day