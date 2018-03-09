News Live: TDP MPs resignations accepted by President

Live now
Mar 09, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Over dozen PSBs to get Rs 46K cr capital infusion by March-end
Impossible to return to India: Mehul Choksi tells CBI
PNB may be given 1 year to provision against Rs 12,646cr fraud
RCom's plans to sell infra assets to Jio get CCI nod
Macron seeks to replace Britain as India's gateway to Europe
GST Council to ease return filing rules at Saturday meet
TDP ministers quit Modi govt, party to remain in NDA
Torrent Pharma may make Rs 16K cr binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit
BoB, BoI's exposure to South Africa-based Gupta family at Rs 174cr
Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'
Trump signs order on steel, aluminium tariffs
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 770cr road project from NHAI
Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 770.04 crore in Uttar Pradesh from NHAI. "The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in Uttar Pradesh," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing. The project is for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane to four-lane of national highway stretch Dagamagpur-Lalganj section of NH-7, it said. The project completion period is 30 months.
HG Infra makes muted debut; stock lists at issue price
HG Infra Engineering made a muted debut on the bourses, with its shares listing at Rs 270 - the same as its issue price. Within minutes of listing, the shares of the company touched an intra-day high of Rs 274.70, before touching a low of Rs 263.60 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 270 and then touched an early high of Rs 274.70 and a low of Rs 265.
Renuka Sugars VC & MD Narendra Murkumbi resigns
Shree Renuka Sugars said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Narendra Murkumbi has resigned. The board has accepted his resignation, the country's leading sugar refiner said in a regulatory filing. Murkumbi will continue to hold this position during the notice period, which extends for 90 days or until completion of the open offer being made by Wilmar Sugar Holdings, whichever is later. The company has allotted 481,843,884 equity shares to Wilmar Sugar Holding.
In breaking news, resignations of TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary have been accepted by the President.
SC allows passive euthanasia with guidelines
The Supreme Court has recognised the 'living will' made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia. It has laid down guidelines on who would execute the will and how nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board.
The apex court said its guidelines and directives shall remain in force till a legislation is brought in to deal with the issue. Announcing the ruling, CJI Dipak Misra said other members of the five-judge Constitution bench have concurred on the guidelines and directives passed by it.
Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
JUST IN | Supreme Court allows passive Euthanasia with guidelines, reports ANI.
Market trades higher; PSU banks underperform
The market is trading higher, following positive cues from global peers. The Sensex is up more than 100 points and the Nifty is inching towards 10,300 levels. The Nifty Midcap index is up half a percent. PSU banks continue to underperform, with the PSU Bank index falling a percent.
Over dozen PSBs to get Rs 46K cr capital infusion by March-end
Over a dozen public sector banks (PSBs) will receive Rs 46,101 crore as capital infusion in the current fiscal ending this month, reports PTI. PSBs will be allot shares to the government in lieu of the equity capital.
These banks, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, Union Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce, have called shareholders' meetings this month to pass the resolution to allot preferential shares to government so as to receive the capital.
SBI will get the largest sum of Rs 8,800 crore as government's capital infusion. Bank of Baroda will get Rs 5,375 crore as government equity capital; Central Bank Rs 4,835 crore; Union Bank Rs 4,524 crore; OBC Rs 3,571 crore; Dena Bank Rs 3,045 crore; Syndicate Bank Rs 2,839 crore and Corporation Bank Rs 2,187 crore.
Impossible to return to India: Mehul Choksi tells CBI
Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi, who is under the scanner of investigating agencies following a complaint by Punjab National Bank, said it was impossible for him to return to India and join the investigation due to the suspension of his passport and ill-health, reports PTI. In a detailed e-mail reply to the CBI's notice seeking his appearance, Choksi said he was not in a position to travel as his passport has been suspended by the authorities and he was undergoing medical treatment. The letter said he was being threatened by the individuals with whom he has business relationship and due to the seizure of his assets, his employees, customers and creditors have started to show animosity towards him.
Amount involved in PNB scam unlikely to go up: DEA Secretary
The quantum of fraud at Punjab National Bank is not likely to increase from Rs 12,646 core, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
PNB may be given 1 year to provision against Rs 12,646cr fraud
The Reserve Bank may provide four quarters to Punjab National Bank (PNB) for making provisions against the country's biggest ever banking fraud of Rs 12,646 crore allegedly masterminded by billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi. The bank has written a letter to the banking sector regulator seeking its opinion on making provisions for the fraud, sources told PTI.
Market turns volatile after positive opening
The market has turned volatile and is moving in tight range after opening in the green on positive global cues. The Sensex is up marginally and the Nifty is hovering around 10,250 levels. Banks stocks are under pressure whereas index heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC have capped losses.
RCom's plans to sell infra assets to Jio get CCI nod
The proposed mega deal for the sale of debt-laden Reliance Communications' (RCom) infrastructure assets to Reliance Jio is learnt to have received the approval of the anti-trust regulator CCI, sources told PTI. The proposal has got a green signal from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), sources added.
In December 2017, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio signed a pact to acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of RCom-owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani. While neither Jio nor RCom had divulged the size of the deal, sources have pegged the transaction value at Rs 18,000 crore.
Macron seeks to replace Britain as India's gateway to Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted France to supplant Britain as New Delhi’s partner of choice in Europe, as he embarked on a four-day tour of India, reports Reuters. Macron, a pro-business centrist who swept to power last year, has been beating the drum for France as a new, modernised ‘start-up nation’ on the world stage, while he pushes ahead with a wide-ranging programme of reforms at home. The 40-year-old president is travelling with a delegation of French companies that includes EDF, Dassault Aviation, Schneider Electric and Suez.
GST Council to ease return filing rules at Saturday meet
The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will finalise a simpler return filing process and give approval for rollout of e-way or electronic-way bill from April 1 in its 26th meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi.
The Council will also tweak certain rules pertaining to the anti-profiteering mechanism under Goods and Services Tax (GST), giving more flexibility and power to the apex body National Profiteering Authority (NAA) in its final decision making process before penalising any company for profiteering, a senior government official said.
TDP ministers quit Modi govt, party to remain in NDA
Under relentless opposition attack over its failure to secure special category state status for Andhra Pradesh, the state's ruling TDP pulled out of the Modi government but kept a window open for rapprochement by deciding to remain part of the NDA, reports PTI.
The two TDP ministers in the government - Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Rahu and YS Chowdary - met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening and handed over their resignation letters. However, there was no official word yet on whether the letters were forwarded to the President for acceptance, setting off speculation that back channel talks might still be on to thrash out a compromise formula.
The resignation by the Union ministers followed a 20-minute talk between Telugu Desam Party boss and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the prime minister which apparently failed to remove irritants plaguing the TDP's ties with the government. In a tit-for-tat action, the two BJP ministers in the Naidu government - K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao - too quit. The TDP has 16 members in the Lok Sabha and is the third largest constituent of the NDA in the House after Shiv Sena, which has 18 MPs.
Piramal Ent to raise over Rs 1,780cr via rights issue
Piramal Enterprises' committee of directors have approved raising over Rs 1,780 crore through a rights issue. The committee has approved allotment of 74,85,574 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each," the company said in a BSE filing.
The issue price has been set at Rs 2,380 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 2,378 per equity share, it added. This would bring the size of the rights issue to Rs 1,781.56 crore.
Torrent Pharma may make Rs 16K cr binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is readying a Rs 16,000 crore bid for Zentiva NV, the generic drugs unit of France’s Sanofi, sources told Mint. Torrent Pharma has tied up funding from several domestic and foreign banks for the bid, the deadline for which ends on March 28, sources added.
Sanofi had acquired Zentiva in 2009 by paying close to $2.6 billion. Zentiva is currently the third largest generics company in Europe and sells medicines for cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, anti-inflammatory, pain management, metabolic and blood disorders among others. “Apart from Torrent, a few more bidders have been shortlisted, which include a strategic bidder and private equity funds Blackstone and Carlyle,” sources said.
BoB, BoI's exposure to South Africa-based Gupta family at Rs 174cr
Bank of Baroda and Bank of India together have an exposure of Rs 174.58 crore to the South Africa based scam tainted Gupta family of companies, the state-owned lenders in separate stock exchange filings said. BoB said it has a ‘credit exposure’ equivalent of Rs 147 crore in four accounts of the Gupta family group and is confident of recovering the due amount. BoI said it has an exposure of Rs 27.58 crore to the companies and has a back-up of over 100% security against the loan.
Fire breaks out at chemical company in Palghar
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler at a chemicals company in Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate in Palghar district around midnight, police told PTI. The blaze started after a massive explosion inside a boiler at a company named Ramedeo Chemicals around 11.40 pm, an official said, adding there were 10 injured in the incident. The impact of the boiler blast was felt in the villages around 8 km vicinity, he said.
Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'
As he signed orders imposing stiff and sweeping new tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, US President Donald Trump appeared to be hardening his stance on China, with which America has an annual trade deficit of nearly $500 billion, reports PTI. Trump also pitched for the "reciprocal tax" programme, which, he says, would ensure ‘fair trade deals’ for the US. Trump doesn't hesitate naming India while talking about the reciprocal tax.
The US President mentioned China several times in his speech in the Roosevelt Room of the White House at a ceremony wherein he signed two proclamations to impose 25% and 10% import duties on steel and aluminium respectively. He once again raked up the issue of high import duty on Harley-Davidson motorcycles by India.
"We're going to be doing a reciprocal tax program at some point, so that if China's going to charge us 25% or if India's going to charge us 75%, and we charge them nothing. If they're at 50 or they're at 75 or they're at 25, we're going to be at those same numbers," he said. "So, they charge us 50, we charge them 50. Right now, they'll charge us 50, we charge them nothing. Doesn't work. So that's called a ‘reciprocal tax,’ or ‘mirror tax.’ And we're going to be doing a lot of that," he added.
Trump signs order on steel, aluminium tariffs
US President Donald Trump signed two proclamations that impose 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% on aluminium, a move that is likely to foment a global trade war, reports PTI. The contentious tariffs come into effect in 15 days.
Though primarily targeted at the massive steel and aluminium dumping by China, only two countries - Canada and Mexico - have been exempted from the new import tariff, that too till the time the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations are complete.
Other countries would have to negotiate with US Trade Representatives (USTR) if they want exemptions from the steel and aluminium import tariff, Trump said as he vowed to slap ‘reciprocal tariffs’on countries like China and India if they do not match America's tariff.
India's Manish Pandey, left, and teammate Dinesh Karthik celebrate their team's six wickets victory over Bangladesh in Twenty20 cricket match in Nidahas triangular series in Colombo on Thursday. AP
Trump agreed to meet Kim because he is North Korea's decision-maker: official
US President Donald Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim is the ultimate decision-maker in his country, a senior administration official said. “President Trump has made his reputation on making deals,” the official told Reuters.
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May
President Donald Trump is ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May in response to Kim’s invitation to hold the first-ever US-North Korea summit, a South Korean envoy said, marking a potentially dramatic breakthrough in the North Korea nuclear standoff, reports Reuters. Kim has committed to ‘denuclearisation’ and to suspending nuclear or missile tests, South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong said. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump “will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined.”