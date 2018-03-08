News Highlights: Shami accused of match-fixing; Sri Sri booked; fresh violence in Sri Lanka

Siddaramaiah running govt like 'Tughlaq darbar' ahead of polls: Yeddyurappa

BJP president Yeddyurappa today lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government over deteriorating law and order in Karnataka and said the chief minister was running the state like 'Tughlaq darbar" ahead of the state assembly polls.

His remarks come a day after the state's most senior anti-corruption officer P Vishwanatha Shetty was hospitalised after he was stabbed repeatedly at his office in Bengaluru.