News Highlights: Shami accused of match-fixing; Sri Sri booked; fresh violence in Sri Lanka

Live now
Mar 08, 2018
highlights
Mohammed Shami's wife files complaint against bowler, accuses him of match fixing
Hasin Jahan, wife of bowler Mohammed Shami, has filed a domestic abuse case against the bowler and accused him of fixing matches. On Wednesday, Jahan alleged that Shami was having extra-marital affairs.
Jahan named a Pakistani woman and claimed that Shami accepted money from her under the influence of an England-based businessman. Shami on the other hand dismissed all the allegations and told ANI,
"Hasin (wife) and her family have been saying that we will sit and talk out all issues, but I don't know who has been misleading her. As far as allegation of compromising my performance playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this."
High time we listen to the voices of our daughters: President Kovind on Women's Day
President Ram Nath Kovind said on International Women’s Day it was high time we listen to "voices of our daughters" and change the mindset which hinders giving equal rights to women.
He also called for bringing in composite development of the country. Speaking at a function organized on Thursday, the president said discriminating between men and women was essentially a problem of mindsets.
Case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over 'provocative' remarks
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was booked on Thursday following a complaint for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community by giving "provocative" statements on the Ayodhya issue.
"The complaint against the spiritual guru, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, was filed by Salahuddin Affan, secretary of the city-based Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS)," Moghalpura police station Inspector R Devendar said.
Fresh violence erupts in riot-hit Kandy
Fresh violence erupted in Muslim neighbourhoods of Sri Lanka's central district Kandy, where communal clashes destroyed more shops and homes, as a worried President Maithripala Sirisena divested the law and order portfolio from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The communal violence between majority Sinhala Buddhists and minority Muslims in the Indian Ocean island nation has not subsided despite a state of emergency and a heavy deployment of troops in the riot-hit district.
Anti-Muslim riots, since Monday, have damaged several homes, businesses and mosques. The violence erupted after the death of a man from the mainly Buddhist Sinhalese majority last week.
Aarushi Talwar case: CBI moves Supreme Court challenging parents’ acquittal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were wrongly cleared in their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help’s murder case.
The investigating agency said that the Allahabad High Court’s conclusion about there being no evidence to prove the Talwars guilty was wrong on "many counts". Thirteen-year-old Aarushi was found with her throat slit in her bedroom, while their domestic help Hemraj’s body was discovered the next day on the terrace of the building where they lived in Noida.
Rahul attacks BJP, accuses it of playing politics of dividing people
Launching an attack on the BJP, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said there is a general atmosphere of "intimidation" in India where "nasty form of politics" of dividing people are being played to win elections.
Speaking at a panel discussion at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, Gandhi also said that there is a challenge to the institutional structure of India.
"If you ask me what am I proud about my country...it is the idea of plurality. It's the idea that people in India can say anything they want, do anything they want and they won't face any problem and that is being challenged...," he said.
Female foeticide a matter of 'deep shame': PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that female foeticide was a matter of "deep shame" and mothers-in-law should take the lead to protect the girl child. Speaking Rajasthan during the launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM), the PM announced the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.
"Everyone is equal. It is important that girls get access to quality education, just like boys. A daughter is not a burden. Look around us, see how girls are bringing pride and glory to our nation," Modi said on International Women's Day.
59 BJP workers arrested for violating law
BJP workers led by the party's state president Dilip Ghosh were stopped by the police when they tried to enter the area where the vandalised bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee is located.
A large posse of policemen in riot gear with a water-canon put up a blockade preventing them from moving forward. Police said 59 BJP workers including two women were arrested for violating law. Mookerjee's bust was vandalised on Wednesday by a left wing group "Radical" in protest against pulling down of communist icon Lenin's statue in Tripura.
SC pulls up government for filing 700-page document
The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre for coming out with a bulky affidavit of over 700 pages on the issue of inadequate facilities for children living in orphanages and child care institutions and said it cannot waste everyone's time.
A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and Deepak Gupta said this when the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) came up with an over 700-page document. "Why do you file such a big affidavit," the bench asked the counsel representing the Centre.
Siddaramaiah running govt like 'Tughlaq darbar' ahead of polls: Yeddyurappa
BJP president Yeddyurappa today lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government over deteriorating law and order in Karnataka and said the chief minister was running the state like 'Tughlaq darbar" ahead of the state assembly polls.
His remarks come a day after the state's most senior anti-corruption officer P Vishwanatha Shetty was hospitalised after he was stabbed repeatedly at his office in Bengaluru.
Sebi allocates Rs 5,000 cr separate IRF investment window for FPIs
In order to attract more foreign funds, markets regulator Sebi today decided to allocate a separate limit of Rs 5,000 crore to FPIs for taking long position in Interest Rate Futures (IRFs).
Currently, the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limit for government securities is fungible between investments in securities and investment in bond futures.
Female foeticide a matter of 'deep shame': PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that female foeticide was a matter of "deep shame" and mothers-in-law should take the lead to protect the girl child.
The prime minister was in Rajasthan to launch the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) and announce the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.
No new developments in Doklam, status quo prevails in the area: Govt
There have been no new developments at the face-off site with China in Doklam and its vicinity and status quo prevails in the area, V K Singh, minister of state in the External Affairs Ministry said today.
"Since the disengagement of Indian and Chinese border personnel in the Doklam area on August 28, 2017, there have been no developments at the face-off site and its vicinity. The status quo prevails," Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018
Vistara plans to start international services in the second half of this year with a fleet of 22 aircraft and the first overseas flight will be to South East Asia, a top airline official said today.
The full service carrier, which currently has 19 planes, would be getting the 20th aircraft this month, according to its CEO Leslie Thng.
A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, the airline is discussing plans for raising funds with its promoters. (PTI)
The Parliamentary Panel on Energy has tabled its report on stressed power projects in the Parliament.
The panel has analysed 34 stressed power projects with outstanding debt of Rs 1.74 lakh crore. The 34 stressed projects have a capacity of 40,130 MW. The reviewed projects include those of Adani, Essar Power, Jindal India, Lanca, Monnet Power and Jaypee Power.
The panel has said that the commissioned power plants are on the brink of becoming non-performing assets (NPAs) and have a capacity of 1,000s of MW.
It has also said that simply applying RBI norms mechanically will push power plants into further trouble.
The report has suggested that revisiting the National Electricity Policy to take ground realities into account.
Deloitte pays UK women 43% less than men, Barclays 48%
Deloitte’s UK division said its female staff are paid 43.2% less on average than male employees - one of the wider gender gaps reported so far, reports Bloomberg. Law firms Linklaters and Pinsent Masons have reported that female employees earn 23% and 22% less on average, respectively, than their male colleagues, while EY reported a gap of 20%. Barclays said that it’s corporate and investment bank paid female staff an average of 48% less than male employees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, according to media reports.
The two TDP ministers in the Union Cabinet — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary — are expected to meet PM Modi at 6 pm today. Yesterday, they were directed by Chandrababu Naidu to submit their resignations.
IBBI seeks public comments on draft norms for regulation-making process
In a unique move, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has put out for public consultations draft norms for governing "the process of making regulations" under the insolvency law.
Public comments have been sought on the draft 'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Mechanism for Issuing Regulations), Regulations, 2018'.
The IBBI is implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) which provides for market-determined and time-bound resolution process.
According to the board, it is proposing to "make regulations to govern the process of making regulations and consulting the public". (PTI)
Maharashtra’s economy expected to grow 7.3% in 2017-18: Economic Survey
Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow by 7.3 percent in 2017-18 over the previous year, the Economic Survey tabled in the state Legislature today said.
The Survey report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, while in the Legislative Council it was presented by Minister of State for Finance Deepak Kesarkar.
The growth of 7.3 percent (in 2017-18) is against the 10 percent growth projected during 2016-17, the survey said. (PTI)
Vodafone, Idea will benefit most from spectrum payment time extension: Report
The Idea-Vodafone combine will benefit the most among established players from the government's decision to allow a longer tenure to telcos to pay for spectrum bought in the auction, a Deutsche Bank report said today.
In its latest report on the relief package for telcos cleared by the Union Cabinet last evening, Deutsche Bank said: "Idea/Vodafone mergeco benefits the most among the larger players as the extension of tenor would lead to 30 per cent lower annual instalment on spectrum for the mergeco which has the highest leverage among the larger players."
The government, last evening, offered some relief to financially-stressed telecom sector, allowing telcos to pay for spectrum over 16 years instead of 10 years and also permitted them to hold more airwaves. (PTI)
Steel body says US tariffs to hit Indian market
Indian Steel Association has raised concerns that the US move to raise import tariffs will encourage surplus nations to divert their steel exports to consuming nations like India affecting the local markets, reports PTI. "Tariffs by the US will inevitably encourage steel-surplus nations to divert their exports to vibrant consumption centres like India and distort our domestic markets considerably," ISA said.
Karti moves Delhi HC seeking relief in INX Media case
Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons and all proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case, reports PTI.
Bombay HC dismisses RCom's appeal against arbitration order
The Bombay High Court has dismissed Reliance Communications’ (RCom) plea against an arbitration court order that barred the telecom operator from selling or transferring its assets without the tribunal’s permission. The company intends to file an appeal against the interim order of the Bombay High Court, an RCom spokesman told Reuters.
Prestige Group to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects for Rs 336cr
Realty firm Prestige Group has entered into an agreement to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects, which holds land parcels in Bengaluru, for a cash consideration of Rs 336 crore. Sterling Urban Infraprojects owns around 59 acres of land at outer ring road-Sarjapour, Bengaluru. "The company intends to develop commercial office space with over six million square feet of developable area," Prestige Estates Projects said in a BSE filing.