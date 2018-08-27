App
Aug 27, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Two killed by a gunman at video game tournament in Florida

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 27, 08:02 AM (IST)

    Gunman kills two at video game tournament in Florida

    A video gamer killed two people and wounded several others on Sunday when he opened fire with a handgun at a tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, police said. (Reuters)

  • Aug 27, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Supreme Court to hear plea seeking scrapping of Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir

