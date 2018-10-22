News LIVE: SC to decide date for hearing review petitions on Sabarimala verdict tomorrow

Live now
Oct 22, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SC to decide tomorrow date for hearing review petitions on Sabarimala verdict
Global growth outlook for 2019 dims for first time: Reuters poll
Climate fund approves USD 43 million to boost climate resilience for India's coastal communities
CBI terms allegations against its Director as 'false and malicious'
Germany won't export arms to Saudi 'in current situation': Merkel
BREAKING: Father Kuriakose, who testified against Bishop Franco in Kerala nun rape case, has been found dead in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. He was facing death threats and his car was recently attacked. His body was found in his room around 10 AM today. (News18)
SC to decide tomorrow date for hearing review petitions on Sabarimala verdict
The Supreme Court Monday said that it would decide tomorrow as to when the petitions, seeking review of its Sabarimala verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the temple, will be listed for hearing. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul considered the submissions of lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that his petition seeking review of the constitutional bench judgment be listed for urgent hearing. (PTI)
JUST IN | US FDA begins inspection of Dr Reddy’s Unit-7, which is an oncology formulation unit. It is under warning letter by US FDA. (CNBC-TV18)
JUST IN | Essar Steel lenders will vote on Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel's resolution plan today; the e-voting for the proposal will be held for 24 hours, sources told CNBC-TV18. Arcelor offered to pay close to the full outstanding dues of secured financial creditors. Arcelor offered to increase the payment to Rs 42,000 cr and capital infusion Of Rs 8,000 cr.
Global growth outlook for 2019 dims for first time: Reuters poll
The outlook for global growth in 2019 has dimmed for the first time, according to a Reuters polls of economists who said the US-China trade war and tightening financial conditions would trigger the next downturn. At the start of 2018, optimism about a robust global economic outlook was almost unanimous among respondents.
Climate fund approves USD 43 million to boost climate resilience for India's coastal communities
A UN-backed fund has approved USD 43.4 million for enhancing climate resilience for millions of people living in India's coastal communities as part of its efforts to combat extreme impacts of climate change. The grant is a part of more than USD 1 billion approved by the Green Climate Fund for 19 new projects to help developing countries tackle climate change. (PTI)
JUST IN | Supreme court refused to hear urgently the mentioning by a lawyer seeking suo motu cognisance or action by the National Commission of Women against all the accused persons in the Me Too movement. (ANI)
BREAKING: P. Chidambaram says that projecting a prime ministerial candidate is not absolutely necessary and several leaders have been made prime ministers without being named as prime ministerial candidates (News18)
BREAKING: Former finance minister P Chidambaram has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not be projected as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. (CNN-News18)
CBI terms allegations against its Director as 'false and malicious'
The CBI Sunday tried to defend its Director Alok Verma following allegations of corruption levelled against him by his deputy Rakesh Asthana, booked by the agency on bribery charges last week, saying they are "false and malicious".
In his letters to the Cabinet Secretary and Central Vigilance Commission, Asthana had written about 10 cases of alleged corruption and irregularities against the CBI Director Alok Verma, levelling serious corruption charges in some of them. (PTI)
Germany won't export arms to Saudi 'in current situation': Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Berlin would not export arms to Saudi Arabia for now in the wake of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's violent death.
"I agree with all those who say when it comes to our already limited arms exports (to Saudi Arabia) that they cannot take place in the current situation," she told reporters at her party headquarters. Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, had already said on Saturday that he currently saw "no basis for decisions in favour of arms exports to Saudi Arabia". (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day