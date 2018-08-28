News Live: SC rejects plea against 2G investigator Rajeshwar Singh

Live now
Aug 28, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stalin elected as DMK President
Kochi Airport to resume operations on August 29
SC rejects plea against 2G investigator Rajeshwar Singh. (News18)
DMK to ask Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi.
Durai Murugan elected as the DMK's treasurer.
ICICI Pru MF sells 4.61 million shares of ICICI Securities bought to salvage IPO
Asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund recently sold a part of the stake it bought in ICICI Securities to bail out the group company’s initial public offering, according to reports in the media.
Khalistani radicals oppose Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat's US trip. (News18)
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway confirms investment in Paytm parent company
Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested Rs 2500 crore ($356 million) in the Indian company behind digital payments firm Paytm, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal, in a foray by the conglomerate into India and the financial payments industry. (Reuters)
