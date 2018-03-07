News Live: SBI puts up Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts for sale

Live now
Mar 07, 2018
Country's largest lender State Bank of India has put up for sale 15 NPA accounts worth over Rs 988 crore, including UP-based Simbhaoli Sugars which owes Rs 158.57 crore to the lender. "SBI invites expression of interest from banks/asset reconstruction companies/NBFCs/FIs for the proposed sale of 15 non-performing assets with principal outstanding of Rs 988.95 crore," reads the SBI bid document published today.
India's Feb gold imports plunge a quarter on subdued demand
India’s gold imports in February dropped a quarter from a year ago to 63 tonne as higher prices curtailed India demand, provisional data from precious metals consultancy GFMS and bank dealers showed.
Despite opposition of DRI, Chidambaram launched 80:20 gold import scheme
Members of a PAC sub-committee have found that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence was not in favour of the 80:20 gold import scheme launched in 2013 during the tenure of the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told PTI after officials of the Finance Ministry shared details with the panel.
The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has also decided to recommend a CBI inquiry to look into the procedures followed by the then finance minister in launching this scheme, a member said. The DRI had hinted that the scheme could lead to round-tripping of black money and money laundering, the sources claimed.
Mukesh Ambani richest Indian, net worth soars 73% YoY to $40bn
Mukesh Ambani's net worth has soared to $40.1 billion, making him the richest Indian for the 11th year in a row, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos toppled Bill Gates as the world's wealthiest person. According to Forbes' 2018 'World's Billionaires' list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wealth surged a whopping 72.84% to Rs 2,60,622 crore - highest among the 119 Indian billionaires on the list. Ambani was ranked 19th globally, up from 33rd position in 2017.
Bezos, referred to as the ‘Centi-billionaire’, topped the list with a net worth of $112 billion, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes list with a 12-figure fortune. The Amazon founder moved ahead of Bill Gates, who is now the second richest person globally with a fortune of $90 billion.
Azim Premji is the second richest Indian and was ranked 58th on the overall list with a net worth of $18.8 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal (62nd position, net worth of $18.5 billion), Shiv Nadar (98th, $14.6 billion) and Dilip Shanghvi (115th, $12.8 billion). The 10 richest Indians include Kumar Birla, ranked 127th overall with a fortune of $11.8 billion, Uday Kotak (143, $10.7 billion), Radhakishan Damani (151, $10 billion), Gautam Adani (154, $9.7 billion) and Cyrus Poonawalla (170, $9.1 billion).
Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved, was ranked 274th on the list with a net worth of $6.3 billion. Meanwhile, Anil Ambani, the younger sibling of Mukesh Ambani was ranked 887th on the list with a net worth of $2.7 billion. Donald Trump, who became the first billionaire president in US history in January 2017, was ranked 766th on the list, down from 544, with a fortune of $3.1 billion. Trump's fortune fell $400 million since March 2017.
TVS Motor rolls out race edition of Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Motor Company rolled out the race edition of its Apache RTR 200 4V, priced up to Rs 1,08,985 (ex-showroom Delhi). Termed as race edition 2.0, the motorcycle's A-RT slipper clutch technology accentuates its performance, with 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts enabling better lap times, the company said in a statement.
Powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the vehicle will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant. While the Carburetor variant is priced at Rs 95,185, the EFI variant is available for Rs 107,885. The Carburetor with ABS is priced at Rs 108,985.
US Navy veteran pleads guilty to Indian techie's murder
A US Navy veteran pleaded guilty to the murder of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in a racially motivated hate crime at a bar in Kansas City last year, reports PTI. Adam Purinton, 52, pleaded guilty before a Kansas court.
He was charged with first-degree murder of Kuchibhotla, 32, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Alok Madasani, and a bystander, who chased Purinton after he fled the Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city on February 22 last year.
Purinton, yelled, "Get out of my country," before shooting Kuchibhotla, who later died from injuries sustained in the attack. Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked as engineers at Garmin, a tech company that makes GPS devices.
Nirav Modi drops out of Forbes billionaires list
Diamond trader Nirav Modi, accused of pulling off the country's biggest bank fraud, is no longer a part of India's billionaires club. Modi, who had featured in Forbes' 2017 rich list with a fortune of $.8 billion, could not make the cut in this year's rankings. "Nirav Modi is among the drop-offs from this year's the list, along with Papa John's Pizza founder John Schnatter, Christoffel Wiese of South Africa, and Saudi Arabias Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud," Forbes said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu indicated that the Telugu Desam would take a ‘right decision at the right time’, amid speculation that the party may pull out of the Narendra Modi government.
Australian PM Turnbull backs Adani's mine project in Queensland
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull strongly supported Indian energy giant Adani's controversial $16.5 billion coal mine in Queensland, saying the project has gone through extensive environmental permitting and should go ahead, reports PTI.
PE investments decline 60% in Feb with no mega deals: EY
Private equity and venture capital investments in February registered a sharp 60% month-on-month decline to $1.4 billion across 63 deals, due to the absence of any mega deals, a report by consultancy firm EY states. No major deals above the value of $300 million happened last month, causing the decline from January, which registered deals worth $3.5 billion. Exits also recorded a significant drop of over 70% in terms of value and over 50% in terms of volume, primarily on account of fewer open-market exits. In terms of volume, however, investments grew by 17% compared to January.
Eight Indian women feature in Forbes billionaires list
Eight Indian women have featured in this year's Forbes list of the world's richest people. Forbes' 2018 'World's Billionaires' list includes a total of 256 women - an all-time high - and their collective net worth topped $1 trillion, up 20% since last year. Though most of the women at the top of the list inherited their fortunes, the number of self-made women reached 72 for the first time, up from 56 a year ago, Forbes said.
Among the Indian women on the list, Savitri Jindal and family is the richest with a fortune of $8.8 billion. She is ranked 176th globally. Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the second richest Indian woman. She is India's richest self-made woman and was ranked 629th on the list with a fortune of $3.6 billion.
Other Indian women on the list include Smita Crishna-Godrej at 822nd place with a net worth of $2.9 billion and Leena Tewari, who chairs the privately held USV India, at 1,020th rank with a fortune of $2.4 billion. USV specialises in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs, with a portfolio that spans biosimilar drugs, injectables and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Meanwhile, Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta were placed at the 1,103rd place with a fortune of $2.2 billion. "Mother and son Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta draw their fortune from a 43% holding in flagship Havells India," it said. Anu Aga is the sixth richest Indian woman on the list, ranked 1,650th with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Forbes said "after a two year hiatus, Anu Aga regained her billionaire status on a jump in shares of engineering firm Thermax, in which she owns 62%".
Sheela Gautam, who set up Sheela Foam in 1971, best known for its Sleepwell brand of mattresses, was ranked at the 1,999th place with a fortune of $1.1 billion, while newcomer Madhu Kapur, who got her fortune from a 9.3% stake in Yes Bank, was ranked 1,999th with a net worth of $1.1 billion.
Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed in office
Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times by a man who went to meet him in his office and was admitted to hospital. Shetty is stated to be out of danger. The accused, who appeared before the Lokayukta in connection with a case, has been nabbed, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
"According to information I have, someone claiming to be an advocate had gone to the office and stabbed him," he said. Shetty, a former Karnataka High Court judge, is out of danger, Reddy said. "He is in Mallya Hospital...The information I have is he is out of danger...The reason (for the attack) is not known."
HG Infra to make stock market debut on Friday
HG Infra Engineering, which has raised Rs 462 crore through initial public offer (IPO), will list its shares on stock exchanges on Friday. HG Infra's IPO, which opened for subscription during February 26-28, was subscribed five times at a price band of Rs 263-270 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore besides an offer for sale of up to 60 lakh scrips by the existing shareholders. Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards purchase of capital equipment, repayment of certain indebtedness, and for other general corporate purposes.
Buddhist mobs target Sri Lanka's Muslims despite state of emergency
Buddhist mobs attacked mosques and businesses belonging to Sri Lanka’s minority Muslims overnight, police said, despite the imposition of a state of emergency to restore peace, reports Reuters. Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Kandy where the violence has been centred since Sunday night following the death of a Buddhist youth in an altercation with a group of Muslims. But police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said there had been ‘several incidents’ throughout Tuesday night in the Kandy area
Bhushan Power resolution plan by March-end
The resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, facing insolvency proceedings, is likely to be finalised by March end, the interim resolution professional for the firm Mahender Kumar Khandelwal said. His comments come amid the Indian arm of Belgium-headquartered accounting and advisory firm approaching the Bombay High Court to initiate arbitration proceedings against Khandelwal, who quit BDO India as partner in January to join rival PwC.
Credit Suisse sees PSBs' bond losses over $3bn in Q4
State-run banks - already bruised by the sprawling Punjab National Bank fraud case and soaring provisions for bad loans - are facing much higher losses on their bond holdings, said brokerage firm Credit Suisse. The brokerage warned that state-run banks could lose more than Rs 200 billion ($3.1 billion) in the January-March quarter, due to a continued spike in bond yields and as they held more bonds than are required by the regulator.
That would be three times more than their losses on bonds in the preceding quarter, reports Reuters. Credit Suisse estimates that state banks hold on an average about 10% more sovereign bonds than required by regulations, putting bank bond holdings at the highest level in 12 years.
Sensex down 200 points, Nifty below 10,100
Weakness in the market has continued through to the afternoon session, with the Sensex falling around 200 points. The Nifty is trading below the 10,100 mark. A selloff is seen among midcaps and PSU banks. Pharma, metals and infra names are trading lower. Information technology stocks, however, have stood out in the session and is the only sectoral gainer on the Nifty. Among stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, HDFC and HCL Tech are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, SBI, and ONGC have lost the most.
Modicare gains traction as Niti Aayog begins assessing health schemes of six states
For the smooth rollout of National Health Protection Scheme, Niti Aayog officials are working with six states—Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana—to revise their respective health welfare schemes.
Niti Aayog officials told Economic Times that health schemes of states relatively larger in size are being studied and that the best global practices are being looked at for NHPS. “We are looking at the concept, design, medical records, data and implementation,” the official said.
GE may reduce suppliers in India by 50% over next three years
Multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) may reduce the number of its suppliers in India to about 150 from the existing 300 within three years as part of an ongoing exercise, reported Mint.
“Having begun a supplier consolidation last year, we will aggressively continue it over the next three years to scale up with our strategic (supplier) partners and drive more volumes to get the best outcomes,” Amit Kumar, vice-president, global supply chain, GE South Asia and Asean told the paper.
Banks need to overcome problems fast to lend large credit: C Rangarajan
Indian banks need to overcome their current problems quickly to be able to lend in large amounts, former Reserve Bank governor C Rangarajan has said.
To a query on the problems of non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans and frauds that have hit the country's banking system, Rangarajan said, "I think the banking system is stressed. It had already been stressed for some years." (PTI)
PNB scam fallout: Employee unions to hold dharna in front of Parliament on March 21
The United Forum of Bank Employees Unions (UFBU) has decided to hold dharna in front of the Parliament on March 21 and has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Punjab National Bank scam worth Rs 12,700 crore.
People's money for people's welfare, not for private corporate loot, said the notice by the umbrella union UFBU which has the support of total nine unions under it.
US may levy broad curbs on Chinese imports, takeovers
The Trump administration is considering clamping down on Chinese investments in the US and imposing tariffs on a broad range of its imports to punish Beijing for its alleged theft of intellectual property, sources told Bloomberg. An announcement following an investigation by the US Trade Representative’s office into China’s IP practices is expected in the coming weeks, potentially handing President Donald Trump further cause to impose trade restrictions.
Under the most severe scenario being weighed, the US could impose tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports, from shoes and clothing to consumer electronics, sources said. The Trump administration could combine the tariffs with restrictions on Chinese investments in the US, which are reviewed for national-security risks by Treasury’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, sources added.
Tata Motors plans complete new product portfolio by 2023-24
Tata Motors plans to completely overhaul its passenger vehicle portfolio over the next five years as part of its plans to grow sales volume and market share in the highly competitive Indian market, its CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said. The company's new products would be based on two architectures - OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) and ALFA (Agile Light Advanced Architecture).