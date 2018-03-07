News Live: SBI puts up Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts for sale

Mukesh Ambani richest Indian, net worth soars 73% YoY to $40bn

Mukesh Ambani's net worth has soared to $40.1 billion, making him the richest Indian for the 11th year in a row, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos toppled Bill Gates as the world's wealthiest person. According to Forbes' 2018 'World's Billionaires' list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wealth surged a whopping 72.84% to Rs 2,60,622 crore - highest among the 119 Indian billionaires on the list. Ambani was ranked 19th globally, up from 33rd position in 2017.

Bezos, referred to as the ‘Centi-billionaire’, topped the list with a net worth of $112 billion, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes list with a 12-figure fortune. The Amazon founder moved ahead of Bill Gates, who is now the second richest person globally with a fortune of $90 billion.

Azim Premji is the second richest Indian and was ranked 58th on the overall list with a net worth of $18.8 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal (62nd position, net worth of $18.5 billion), Shiv Nadar (98th, $14.6 billion) and Dilip Shanghvi (115th, $12.8 billion). The 10 richest Indians include Kumar Birla, ranked 127th overall with a fortune of $11.8 billion, Uday Kotak (143, $10.7 billion), Radhakishan Damani (151, $10 billion), Gautam Adani (154, $9.7 billion) and Cyrus Poonawalla (170, $9.1 billion).

Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved, was ranked 274th on the list with a net worth of $6.3 billion. Meanwhile, Anil Ambani, the younger sibling of Mukesh Ambani was ranked 887th on the list with a net worth of $2.7 billion. Donald Trump, who became the first billionaire president in US history in January 2017, was ranked 766th on the list, down from 544, with a fortune of $3.1 billion. Trump's fortune fell $400 million since March 2017.