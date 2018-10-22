News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi won't be projected as PM candidate, says P Chidambaram

Live now
Oct 22, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BREAKING: P. Chidambaram says that projecting a prime ministerial candidate is not absolutely necessary and several leaders have been made prime ministers without being named as prime ministerial candidates (News18)
BREAKING: Former finance minister P Chidambaram has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not be projected as the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. (CNN-News18)
The CBI Sunday tried to defend its Director Alok Verma following allegations of corruption levelled against him by his deputy Rakesh Asthana, booked by the agency on bribery charges last week, saying they are "false and malicious".
In his letters to the Cabinet Secretary and Central Vigilance Commission, Asthana had written about 10 cases of alleged corruption and irregularities against the CBI Director Alok Verma, levelling serious corruption charges in some of them. (PTI)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Berlin would not export arms to Saudi Arabia for now in the wake of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's violent death.
"I agree with all those who say when it comes to our already limited arms exports (to Saudi Arabia) that they cannot take place in the current situation," she told reporters at her party headquarters. Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, had already said on Saturday that he currently saw "no basis for decisions in favour of arms exports to Saudi Arabia". (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day