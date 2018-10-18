App
Oct 18, 2018 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Punjab CM meets PM Modi seeking compensation for farmers for stubble burning

This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 18, 01:00 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met PM Modi today to discuss compensation to farmers in lieu of stubble burning He also urged for his intervention to ensure settlement of Rs 31,000 crore cash credit limit gap and assistance for the preparation of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

  • Oct 18, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Truck rams into Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 train coaches derail

    Passengers of the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape Thursday when a speeding truck rammed into it, resulting in derailment of two of its coaches at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said. The truck driver died on the spot in the accident but
    no casualty of any train passenger was reported, they said.
     

  • Oct 18, 11:25 AM (IST)

    US Congressman seeks immediate designation of Pak as state sponsor of terrorism

    A top Republican lawmaker has urged the Trump administration to immediately designate Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and terminate its non-NATO ally status, asserting that Islamabad consistently defends Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and condemns US' counterterrorism efforts. Congressman Ted Poe said in the House of Representatives that Pakistan will not receive any financial support from the US if terrorists continue to live safely in the country. (PTI)

  • Oct 18, 11:14 AM (IST)
  • Oct 18, 10:31 AM (IST)

    UK, EU agree to take more Brexit time after no-result summit 

    European Union leaders gave themselves several more weeks perhaps until the end of the year to clinch a friendly divorce with Britain before their separation, after a Brexit summit Wednesday avoided any friction but also produced no tangible results. 

    British Prime Minister Theresa May provided none of the substantial new proposals that EU Council chief Donald Tusk had urged her to bring to the table, giving the 27 other leaders little more than a plea for goodwill. (PTI)

  • Oct 18, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount

    Japan's exports fell in September for the first time since 2016 as shipments to the United States and China declined, likely impeding the third-quarter economic growth and adding to concerns about the broadening impact of an escalating Sino-US trade war.

    The data comes days after a Reuters poll showed a third of Japanese companies - not just exporters - have been affected by the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies, and more than half worried about its fallout on their business. (Reuters)

  • Oct 18, 08:26 AM (IST)
  • Oct 18, 08:25 AM (IST)
  • Oct 18, 08:00 AM (IST)

    US declines to label China a currency manipulator; concerned over lack of transparency

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has expressed concern over China's lack of currency transparency, but declined to label it a currency manipulator in his report to Congress, bringing in disappointment for some lawmakers. The Department of Treasury said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled a currency manipulator. (PTI)

  • Oct 18, 07:59 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day

