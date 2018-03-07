News Live: PNB head Sunil Mehta likely to appear before SFIO today

Live now
Mar 07, 2018
highlights
PNB head Sunil Mehta likely to appear before SFIO today
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has summoned PNB Managing Director and CEO Sunil Mehta for recording of his statement in connection with the Rs 12,700-crore fraud at the bank. He is expected to appear before the investigating arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs today, officials told PTI.
The minimum lock-in of five years for private equity players to enter the insurance space as promoters of companies could be a deterrent for players wanting to make a quick buck, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy.
A senior official said the new regulations by the Insurance Development Authority of India (Irda) will allow private equity firms to promote insurance companies provided they commit to long-term investments.
However, PE firms are weary as their investments have a shorter life-cycle while insurance is a long-gestation business. Further clarity on the same is set to emerge once a new chairman comes on board at the insurance regulator.
Nirav Modi's firm Firestar Diamond has on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, reports PTI. Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd, which is named as one of the accused in the case, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and the Directorate of Enforcement to supply it several documents, including a copy of the search warrants.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on vandalism of statues in Tripura. Post this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked state governments to take strong action against the wrong doers.
Market under pressure; Midcap underperforms
The market is witnessing selling pressure, tracking a sharp fall in Dow Jones futures, which slipped 2% post Gary Cohn’s resignation. The Sensex is currently down around 100 points and the Nifty is hovering around the 10,200 mark. The Nifty Midcap and Bank indices are down a percent each.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority analysed the trade margins of commonly used syringes and needles and found maximum retail prices inflated in certain cases by a shocking 1,000%, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla. Depending on the type of syringe, MRPs are marked up on an average between 214% and 664%. The MRP on needles ranged from 57% to 356%.
The Congress alleged that bank frauds to the tune of Rs 54,317 crore had taken place under the BJP government’s watch and asked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak up on the issue, reports PTI. Party communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala claimed that information available through RTI on February 9, reflected that under the BJP government's watch, frauds and scams of Rs 19,317 crore were reported in India's economic capital- Mumbai - alone in the last three years. The RTI reply stated that in 2015, scams worth Rs 5,560.66 crore were reported, in 2016, scams worth Rs 4,273.87 crore and in 2017, scams worth Rs 9,838.66 crore, he said.
The extent of the unravelling fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank could rise beyond the nearly $2 billion mark so far outlined by the lender, a source told Reuters. The source said investigators had not yet recovered all the papers and loan guarantees allegedly issued by rogue employees of the bank, and consequently believed the bank’s exposure could be greater than revealed so far.
CBI questions Simbhaoli Sugars MD in bank fraud case
The CBI on Tuesday questioned Simbhaoli Sugars’ Managing Director Gursimran Kaur Mann in connection with the alleged bank fraud of Rs 97.85 crore, officials told PTI. The agency had called Mann, who was the Executive Director during the period when the alleged fraud was committed, to its headquarters in New Delhi where she was grilled on various aspects of the bank loan and alleged default causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Oriental Bank of Commerce, they said.
Simbhaoli Sugars is one of the largest sugar mills in the country. The probe focuses on two loans - Rs 97.85 crore which was declared fraud in 2015 and another corporate loan of Rs 110 crore which was used to repay the previous loan.
Sebi tells Tata Motors to investigate results leak
Markets watchdog Sebi ordered Tata Motors to launch an inquiry into the past leak of price-sensitive financial information. The order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) widens an investigation the agency began last year, after a Reuters report showed prescient messages about financial results of companies were shared in private WhatsApp chatrooms before their official release. Sebi said its initial examination showed certain details about Tata Motors shared through messages on WhatsApp closely matched financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2015, that were disclosed by the company later.
Trump says will pick new chief economic adviser soon
US President Donald Trump said he would make a decision soon on appointing a new chief economic adviser after Gary Cohn said he was resigning from the post, reports Reuters. “Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Kusal Perera powers Sri Lanka to win over India in T20 opener
Kusal Perera struck a belligerent 66 off 37 balls to set up a five-wicket victory for hosts Sri Lanka against India in the Twenty20 Tri-Series opener at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Chasing 175 for a win in the first match of the tournament, which also features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka lost their way in the middle overs but ultimately reached their target with nine balls to spare.
Put in to bat first, India got off to a wobbly start but recovered through a fine 90 from opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan to post a challenging 174 for five in their 20 overs. Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis for 11 in the second over of their chase but Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka put the Indian bowlers to the sword during a 58-run second-wicket stand in just 3.3 overs.
India seamer Shardul Thakur conceded 27 runs in the third over of the innings with Perera smashing five fours and a six in that over to wrest momentum for his side. The second match of the tournament will be played between Bangladesh and India at the same venue on Thursday.
US stock futures point to sharply lower opening after Cohn resigns
US stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open after news late on Tuesday that White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn has resigned, reports CNBC. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures indicated an open of 300 points lower, while the S&P 500 futures implied a decline of more than a percent. Cohn, former Goldman Sachs president and COO, was seen as supporting more business-friendly policies, especially in the wake of President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Thursday.
Goa Chief Minister Parrikar leaves for US for treatment
Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar left for the US on Wednesday morning for further treatment by a special flight from Mumbai airport, reports PTI. The chief minister left for the US in Air India flight at around 1.30 am. He is accompanied by a doctor and his elder son, Utpal, a senior official from CMO said.
Remains of the five-feet-tall statue of Lenin which was allegedly demolished by a pay-loader at Belonia in South Tripura district on Monday afternoon and was thrown at the nearby jungle. The statue, made of fiber glass, was inaugurated at College Square at Belonia a few months back by CPM politburo member Prakash Karat. PTI
A statue of social reformer and founder of Dravidian movement EV Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ was allegedly vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Tuesday night, police told PTI. The incident, which the police claimed was perpetrated by two drunk men, assumed political significance as it came after a BJP leader indicated that statues of the rationalist leader could be the next to be pulled down after a statute of Communist icon Lenin was razed by suspected BJP workers in Tripura.
A senior district police officer said that two people, identified as Muthuraman and Francis, damaged the bust at Tirupattur in an inebriated state. The duo have been arrested, the police said, adding that while Muthuraman was suspected to be a BJP worker, Francis is believed to be a CPI activist.
Tata Group's Chairperson Emeritus Ratan N Tata and Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran unveil Tata Motors' electric concept vehicle at Geneva Motor show in Geneva on Tuesday. PTI
The new Ferrari 488 Pista is unveiled during the press day at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva on Tuesday. The Motor Show will open its gates to the public from March 8 to 18. AP
US President Donald Trump threatened to slap a 25% tax on import of cars from Europe if the EU retaliated on its decision to impose a 25% import tariff on steel and 10% on aluminium, reports PTI. The European Union has been particularly tough on the US, Trump said. The EU, he rued, makes it almost impossible for the US to do business with them.
White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn has resigned from President Donald Trump's administration, reports CNBC. The former Goldman Sachs president and free trade advocate Cohn, whose departure date will come in a few weeks, decided to quit after Trump announced he would impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
Cohn's departure strong indicator Trump will go through with tariffs from CNBC.