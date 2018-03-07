News Live: PNB head Sunil Mehta likely to appear before SFIO today

Minimum lock-in could deter PE investments in insurance

The minimum lock-in of five years for private equity players to enter the insurance space as promoters of companies could be a deterrent for players wanting to make a quick buck, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy.

A senior official said the new regulations by the Insurance Development Authority of India (Irda) will allow private equity firms to promote insurance companies provided they commit to long-term investments.

However, PE firms are weary as their investments have a shorter life-cycle while insurance is a long-gestation business. Further clarity on the same is set to emerge once a new chairman comes on board at the insurance regulator.