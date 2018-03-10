App
Mar 10, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: PM Modi welcomes France's Emmanuel Macron with a hug

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Mar 10, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron with a hug as he landed in Delhi on Friday night. Macro is in India on a four-day official visit with his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron. The foreign ministry statement lists his agenda as strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement.

    The PM tweeted, "Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France."

