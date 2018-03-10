News Live: PM Modi welcomes France's Emmanuel Macron with a hug

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron with a hug as he landed in Delhi on Friday night. Macro is in India on a four-day official visit with his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron. The foreign ministry statement lists his agenda as strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement.

The PM tweeted, "Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France."