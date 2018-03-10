News Live: PM Modi urges lawmakers to work for progress in 'aspirational' districts

Live now
Mar 10, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Banking this week: PNB scam deepens, Bandhan Bank announces IPO, and RBI slaps fine on 4 banks
Even as the banking sector is reeling from the Rs 12,700 cr-PNB scam, there is some good news as the newly formed Bandhan Bank is set to come up with one of the biggest IPOs among banks in a long time.
PM Modi urges lawmakers to work for progress in 'aspirational' districts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "hardcore politics" of struggle and agitation is no longer as relevant as it used to be, and urged the lawmakers to work together for the progress of over 115 under-developed districts.
Addressing a National Legislators Conference on "We for development" at Parliament's Central Hall, he spoke about social justice in the context of all-round development.
If all children go to schools and all households get electricity, then it would be a step towards social justice, the prime minister said.
US President Trump briefs Chinese President Xi on North Korea developments
US President Donald Trump today spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and briefed him on developments in ties with North Korea, the White House said.
"The two leaders welcomed the prospect of dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and committed to maintain pressure and sanctions until Pyongyang takes tangible steps toward complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation," the White House said in a readout of the call.
During the call, Trump expressed hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might choose a "brighter path" for North Korea's future.
GST Council approves staggered rollout of E-Way Bill from Apr 15
GST Council has approved staggered rollout of E-Way Bill from April 15. It has also deferred reverse charge mechanism till July 1.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that states will be divided into 4 lots for staggered roll out of E-Way Bill. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are likely to roll out Intra State E-Way Bill from April 15.
Deal with North Korea very much in the making: Trump
A deal with North Korea is very much in the making, and if completed, it would be a very good one for the world, US President Donald Trump has said, a day after he stunned the global community by accepting an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The Washington Post said Trump's personal involvement in the White House's deliberations over the world's most serious and vexing security situation "has placed a president who considers himself a master dealmaker into the most fraught faceoff of his 71 years".
"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined," Trump said in a tweet, as experts and analysts scrambled to decipher the unexpected and surprising decision of the president.
"A breakthrough that would reduce Pyongyang's nuclear threat would be a legacy-defining achievement. A stalemate that gives Kim a photo-op for nothing in return could fracture US alliances and be seen as a devastating embarrassment," the daily said.
Heads of 23 nations to attend International Solar Alliance Summit
Heads of 23 nations and 10 ministerial representatives of different countries will attend the first International Solar Alliance Summit, co-hosted by India and France, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.
The summit will deliberate on finance mechanism for the promotion of solar energy, crowd-funding and technology transfer. Demonstrative projects will be showcased by different nations.
President Ram Nath Kovind will co-host the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. It will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy in the 121 countries associated with International Solar Alliance (ISA).
The summit assumes significance in view of India's ambitious renewable energy target of having 175 GW clean energy capacities including 100 GW solar and 60 GW wind power.
"India welcomes esteemed dignitaries from Guinea, Tuvalu, DR Congo, Gabon, Gambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius for the International Solar Alliance Summit," tweeted Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of external affairs ministry.
Crying need to have a similar structure for pension products
A public provident fund has EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) status, and an individual can invest any mount between Rs 500 and Rs 1.5 lakh into it.
Kejriwal writes to Modi, Rahul Gandhi; seeks appointments to resolve sealing issue
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, seeking time to meet them for resolving the issue of sealing of shops in the national capital.
In his letter to the prime minister, he stressed on bringing a Bill in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law which are the reasons behind sealing of commercial establishments, and warned that unemployment caused by the drive could impact law and order situation in the city.
"The reason behind sealing is anomalies in the law. It is the responsibility of the Central government to remove these anomalies," the chief minister said.
Kejriwal had yesterday threatened that he would go on hunger strike if the sealing drive is not stopped by March 31.
Pak troops shell forward posts, villages in J&K's Poonch
Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling from across the border, targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
Heavy shelling from across the border in Mankote sector started around 7.40 am, prompting strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a police official said.
He said shelling from both the sides was going on when last reports were received, however, there was no immediate report of any casualty in Pakistani shelling.
There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and the International Border this year, resulting in the death of 21 people, including 12 security personnel.
In every state there are a few districts where development parameters are strong. We can learn from them and work on weaker districts: PM Modiat National Legislators Conference in Parliament pic.twitter.com/2cieHejLzW— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018
Odisha to continue demand for special category status: CM Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said his government and the ruling BJD will pursue its demand for according special category status for the state.
"We have always been demanding for special category status for Odisha. We'll do so again," Patnaik told reporters yesterday while responding to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh's demand for such status for it.
India has played responsible role in Afghan economic development: US
India has played a responsible role in the economic development of Afghanistan, the Trump administration said today noting that the trilateral India-Afghan-US cooperation is not aimed at Pakistan.
"India, we've seen over the last several years, play a responsible role in the economic development and reconstruction of Afghanistan. And that role has been appreciated by the government of Afghanistan," senior US diplomat for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, told a Washington audience.
Early this month, Wells was in Kabul to attend the Kabul process meeting. On the sidelines of it, she participated in the India-US-Afghanistan trilateral, which again raised eyebrows in Pakistan.
The trilateral meeting, she said, was to review how the three countries can better work together on development trade and investment priorities.
Three women hostages, gunman found dead at California Veterans Home
Three women and a gunman who held them hostage at a California veterans home were found dead late on Friday, bringing a tragic end to an all-day siege at the sprawling facility for ageing and disabled former members of the US military, police said.
A state senator earlier told reporters that the gunman was a member of the Pathway Home, a program for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and that the hostages were believed to be employees of the facility, reports Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron with a hug as he landed in Delhi on Friday night. Macro is in India on a four-day official visit with his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron. The foreign ministry statement lists his agenda as strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimension of our engagement.
The PM tweeted, "Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France."