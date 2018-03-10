News Live: PM Modi urges lawmakers to work for progress in 'aspirational' districts

PM Modi urges lawmakers to work for progress in 'aspirational' districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "hardcore politics" of struggle and agitation is no longer as relevant as it used to be, and urged the lawmakers to work together for the progress of over 115 under-developed districts.

Addressing a National Legislators Conference on "We for development" at Parliament's Central Hall, he spoke about social justice in the context of all-round development.

If all children go to schools and all households get electricity, then it would be a step towards social justice, the prime minister said.