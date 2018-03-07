News Live: Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products

Live now
Mar 07, 2018
Cabinet approves revision of cap limit for spectrum holding
Ready to give ‘monetary equivalent’ of special status to AP, says FM Jaitley
FM Jaitley: Firmly believe Andhra Pradesh needs assistance
Economy bottomed out, on the rise again: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Bharat Dynamics to raise around Rs 960 crore from IPO
ICICI Bank issues clarification to exchanges regarding summons in PNB case
Finance Ministry pitches for ratings upgrade with Fitch; says will adhere to fiscal prudence
SBI puts up Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts for sale
Despite opposition of DRI, Chidambaram launched 80:20 gold import scheme
Mukesh Ambani richest Indian, net worth soars 73% YoY to $40bn
Nirav Modi drops out of Forbes billionaires list
PE investments decline 60% in Feb with no mega deals: EY
Eight Indian women feature in Forbes billionaires list
Buddhist mobs target Sri Lanka's Muslims despite state of emergency
Credit Suisse sees PSBs' bond losses over $3bn in Q4
US may levy broad curbs on Chinese imports, takeovers
Tata Motors plans complete new product portfolio by 2023-24
PNB fraud case: Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on plea of Nirav Modi's firm
Cabinet may consider relief package for telecom today
PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's firm moves Delhi HC against ED case
Minimum lock-in could deter PE investments in insurance
NPPA finds 1,000% mark up in retail prices of syringe, needles
Bank frauds worth Rs 54k cr took place under BJP govt's watch: Congress
PNB fraud may swell beyond $2bn mark
'Periyar' statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu, 2 arrested
Trump threatens to impose 25% duty on EU cars
Gary Cohn resigns as Trump's top economic advisor
Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products
A unit of digital payments firm Paytm has received the approval of the capital markets regulator to sell investment and wealth management products, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India will allow Paytm Money Ltd to become a registered investment advisor, making it the first digital payments firm to sell products such as insurance and mutual funds in India.
Paytm Money will start its offerings with direct plan mutual fund investments, the statement added. Paytm also runs the country's biggest e-wallet. (Reuters)
Vodafone expands reach in Assam, North East circle
Telecom service provider Vodafone has added more than 2,750 cell sites to expand its network across Assam and the North East circle, a top company official said today.
"In an effort to reach out to an even larger population, Vodafone has also laid down more than 600 km of fibre network in the last one year, taking the total spread to over 8,000 km across the circle," Vodafone India Business Head - Assam and North East, Nidhi Lauria said here. (PTI)
Liberty House has been chosen as the preferred H1 bidder for Amtek Auto’s assets.
Amtek Auto’s assets include 35 auto part plants across India, Japan, Thailand and Spain. Liberty House is part of Sanjeev Gupta's Global Industrial Group GFG Alliance.
IAF airlifts 488 stranded passengers to Leh from Udhampur
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued civilians stranded in the recent snow and cold waves in the Jammu region by air lifting 488 passengers from Udhampur to Leh, a public relations officer (Defence) said.
Due to the recent snow and cold waves in the entire northern areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a lot of civilians of the Leh and Kargil sector were stranded in Jammu and Udhampur, he said.
The IAF operated its special aircraft IL-76, popularly known as Gajraj, to airlift the civilians on requisition by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the PRO said. (PTI)
Cabinet approves revision of cap limit for spectrum holding
The Cabinet has given approves for key measures in the telecom sector. It has given its nod to revision of limits of cap for spectrum holding and to restructuring deferred payment liabilities for the spectrum, CNBC TV18 reports.
India imposes fresh restrictions on trade with North Korea
India today imposed fresh restrictions on trade with North Korea in line with the restrictions imposed by the United Nations, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said today, according to PTI.
As per a notification of the DGFT in the commerce ministry, "supply, sale, transfer or export" of crude oil will be subjected to the restrictions imposed by the UN Security Council (UNSC).
The trade restrictions on helicopters has now also been extended to new or used vessels.
North Korea is facing sanctions for pursuing its nuclear programme from the UN and the US.
Tata Steel says it has been identified as the highest bidder for Bhushan Steel
Tata Steel has received formal communication from Bhushan Steel’s Resolution Professional on being identified as the highest evaluated bidder, CNBC TV18 has reported.
Talking about the Andhra Pradesh special status issue, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, “We are willing to satisfy every condition. Only variation is that after Finance Commission report instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you.”
Ready to give ‘monetary equivalent’ of special status to AP, says FM Jaitley
FM Arun Jaitley has said that the Centre is ready to give ‘monetary equivalent’ of special status as a special package to Andhra Pradesh.
FM Jaitley also said that the financial implication of 90 percent central grants and 10 percent loans must be given to Andhra Pradesh and that the Centre stands by that.
FM Jaitley: Firmly believe Andhra Pradesh needs assistance
FM Jaitley has said that he ‘firmly believes that Andhra Pradesh needs assistance and that ‘we feel Andhra is entitled to it’.
The Finance Minister has said that the Centre is ‘ready to give monetary equivalent of special status as a special package to AP.
FM Jaitley has also said that special status ‘used to be grated to states in the north-east because their revenue was inadequate’.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley talks about tussle with NDA ally TDP
“What is the implication of special status? The special status used to be originally granted to states in the North-East because they have their own resources that were inadequate,” FM Jaitley has said.
“One of the promises was that Andhra Pradesh should be given special status. Provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per Finance Commission already made,” he added.
Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is also a BJP ally, has been demanding special status for the states of Andhra Pradesh.
The BCCI has announced the senior women retainership fee structure:
# Grade A players to receive INR 50 lakh each
# Grade B players to receive INR 30 lakh each
# Grade C players to receive INR 10 lakh each
Economy bottomed out, on the rise again: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
The country's economy, which had witnessed slow growth due to decline in private investment and other factors, is on the rise again, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said here today.
"The good news is that this has all started changing. Investment cycle has turned. The third quarter results numbers are very good...that was the bottoming out of our economy. The economy is on the rise again," he said. (PTI)
JSW Steel has said that it has not signed any MoU with respect to acquisition of Italy's Aferpi, CNBC TV18 has reported.
JSW Steel was clarifying on reports of the company signing MoU to acquire Aferpi.
Bharat Dynamics to raise around Rs 960 crore from IPO
Defence public sector company Bharat Dynamics today said it has fixed the price band between Rs 413 and Rs 428 per equity share for its initial public offer (IPO) to raise around Rs 960 crore.
The issue will open on March 13 and close on March 15.
The government will sell a total of 22,451,953 shares of Bharat Dynamics, diluting its stake by about 12 percent.
SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and Yes Securities will manage the public issue. (PTI)
All 650 India Post Payments Bank branches to be set up by April: Manoj Sinha
Government aims to set up all 650 India Post Payments Bank branches by April this year, communications minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today.
"India Post Payments Bank aims to have a pan-India reach (650 branches co-located at District Headquarter Post Offices) by April 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
India Post received permit from Reserve Bank of India on January 20, 2017 to roll out payments bank. The postal department has already set up two branches on January 30, 2017 in Raipur and Ranchi. (PTI)
Seven students of Jadavpur University have been arrested for vandalising Syama Prasad Mukherjee statue in Kolkata, West Bengal today.
Home Ministry seeks probe from states: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states seeking strict action and prompt probe against all vandals.
ICICI Bank issues clarification to exchanges regarding summons in PNB case
ICICI Bank has said that it is part of the working capital lender consortium in Gitanjali Group of companies and it does not have any buyer's credit exposure against Letter of Understanding (LoU) in Nirav Modi or Gitanjali Group of companies.
The bank has clarified that it has not issued any LoU in the Nirav Modi case.
It has said that summoning of the bank won’t have any material impact on the bank, according to CNBC TV18.
Ravi Shankar Prasad targets UPA over 80:20 gold scheme
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched an attack on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) over the 80:20 gold scheme.
Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “On May 15 2014, P Chidambaram announced a new policy in which Star Trade Operators were attached to premium trading houses which included Gitanjali jewellers.”
“UPA government during P Chidambaram's tenure opened all doors for the favourable companies. Those who have been prohibited from participating 80/20 scheme were brought in,” he added.
Finance Ministry pitches for ratings upgrade with Fitch; says will adhere to fiscal prudence
India today made a case for ratings upgrade with Fitch citing a pick-up in the economy, fiscal consolidation and stabilisation of the Goods and Services Tax regime, according to PTI.
Before its scheduled annual review of India's sovereign rating, Fitch Director, Sovereign Ratings, Thomas Rookmaaker and other officials met Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal.
During the discussions, the government is understood to have said that it will follow the fiscal consolidation roadmap and will lower the fiscal deficit to 3 per cent of GDP by 2020-21.
India's Feb gold imports plunge a quarter on subdued demand
India’s gold imports in February dropped a quarter from a year ago to 63 tonne as higher prices curtailed India demand, provisional data from precious metals consultancy GFMS and bank dealers showed.
SBI puts up Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts for sale
Country's largest lender State Bank of India has put up for sale 15 NPA accounts worth over Rs 988 crore, including UP-based Simbhaoli Sugars which owes Rs 158.57 crore to the lender. "SBI invites expression of interest from banks/asset reconstruction companies/NBFCs/FIs for the proposed sale of 15 non-performing assets with principal outstanding of Rs 988.95 crore," reads the SBI bid document published today.
Despite opposition of DRI, Chidambaram launched 80:20 gold import scheme
Members of a PAC sub-committee have found that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence was not in favour of the 80:20 gold import scheme launched in 2013 during the tenure of the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told PTI after officials of the Finance Ministry shared details with the panel.
The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has also decided to recommend a CBI inquiry to look into the procedures followed by the then finance minister in launching this scheme, a member said. The DRI had hinted that the scheme could lead to round-tripping of black money and money laundering, the sources claimed.
Mukesh Ambani richest Indian, net worth soars 73% YoY to $40bn
Mukesh Ambani's net worth has soared to $40.1 billion, making him the richest Indian for the 11th year in a row, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos toppled Bill Gates as the world's wealthiest person. According to Forbes' 2018 'World's Billionaires' list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wealth surged a whopping 72.84% to Rs 2,60,622 crore - highest among the 119 Indian billionaires on the list. Ambani was ranked 19th globally, up from 33rd position in 2017.
Bezos, referred to as the ‘Centi-billionaire’, topped the list with a net worth of $112 billion, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes list with a 12-figure fortune. The Amazon founder moved ahead of Bill Gates, who is now the second richest person globally with a fortune of $90 billion.
Azim Premji is the second richest Indian and was ranked 58th on the overall list with a net worth of $18.8 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal (62nd position, net worth of $18.5 billion), Shiv Nadar (98th, $14.6 billion) and Dilip Shanghvi (115th, $12.8 billion). The 10 richest Indians include Kumar Birla, ranked 127th overall with a fortune of $11.8 billion, Uday Kotak (143, $10.7 billion), Radhakishan Damani (151, $10 billion), Gautam Adani (154, $9.7 billion) and Cyrus Poonawalla (170, $9.1 billion).
Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved, was ranked 274th on the list with a net worth of $6.3 billion. Meanwhile, Anil Ambani, the younger sibling of Mukesh Ambani was ranked 887th on the list with a net worth of $2.7 billion. Donald Trump, who became the first billionaire president in US history in January 2017, was ranked 766th on the list, down from 544, with a fortune of $3.1 billion. Trump's fortune fell $400 million since March 2017.
