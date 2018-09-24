News LIVE: Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance in UN, says India

Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance in UN: India

With Pakistan expected to rake up the Kashmir issue during the high-level UN General Assembly session this week, India said a "one-trick pony" can "regurgitate" the same act but "single act plays" have no resonance on multi-lateral platforms like the United Nations.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said the UN General Assembly session is a global platform to address global issues, yet each country is sovereign and can do what they feel is in their best interests. (PTI)