News LIVE: Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance in UN, says India

Sep 24, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Pakistan's 'one-trick pony' act on Kashmir has no resonance in UN: India
With Pakistan expected to rake up the Kashmir issue during the high-level UN General Assembly session this week, India said a "one-trick pony" can "regurgitate" the same act but "single act plays" have no resonance on multi-lateral platforms like the United Nations.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said the UN General Assembly session is a global platform to address global issues, yet each country is sovereign and can do what they feel is in their best interests. (PTI)
Own up to mass Muslim detentions, Amnesty tells China
China must come clean about the fate of an estimated one million minority Muslims swept up in a "massive crackdown" in far western region of Xinjiang, Amnesty International said in a new report Monday.
Beijing has ramped up restrictions on Muslim minorities to combat what it calls Islamic extremism and separatist elements in the far western province. But critics say the drive risks fuelling resentment towards Beijing and further inflaming separatist sentiment.
JUST IN: CBI has sent notice to Chhattisgarh Congress President Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the state minister Rajesh Munat's alleged fake sex CD case. CBI has asked him to appear in court today at the time of filing the charge sheet.
MEA congratulates Maldives' new president
The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the successful completion of the presidential election process in Maldives which Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won.
"We heartily congratulate him on his victory. This election marks not only triumph of democratic forces in Maldives, but also reflects firm commitment to democracy and rule of law. In keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, India looks forward to working closely with the island country in further deepening our partnership."
Ayushman Bharat a PR exercise, will prove to be another jumla: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Ayushman Bharat, the healthcare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, is a public relation exercise which will prove to be another "jumla" (rhetoric).
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the scheme "another white elephant in the making" and alleged that it covers only six lakh out of 50 lakh families in Delhi. (PTI)
Cong to meet CVC to seek independent probe into Rafale deal
A delegation of top Congress leaders will meet the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday to seek an independent probe into the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jets deal, the party said.
Last week, the Congress had met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). It had requested the apex auditor to prepare a report on the alleged irregularities in the deal and present it in Parliament.
It will make a similar request to the CVC, besides demanding registration of a case of corruption in the matter, the party said on Sunday.
Good morning! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day