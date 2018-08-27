News Live: No Red Corner notice needed to arrest Mehul Choksi, CBI tells Antigua govt

Live now
Aug 27, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
RSS likely to invite Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders for event
Warren Buffett eyeing stake in Paytm: Report
Gunman kills two at video game tournament in Florida
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking scrapping of Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir
India initiates antidumping probe on certain type of steel from Brazil, China, Germany
India has initiated probe into alleged dumping of a certain type of steel imported from Brazil, China and Germany following a complaint BY a domestic player.
The commerce ministry's investigation arm - Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) - has stated that there is an evidence of injury to the domestic industry caused by dumped "High Speed Steel of Non Cobalt Grade" from these three countries.
RSS likely to invite Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders for event
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is likely to invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, for an event in September, according to media reports.
Tech Mahindra, Microsoft join hands to curb pesky calls
Tech Mahindra and Microsoft have partnered to develop blockchain based technology to curb pesky calls and SMS as recommended by telecom regulator Trai.
"Tech Mahindra announced today its collaboration with Microsoft to create a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)-based solution to build a robust ecosystem in line with the regulations issued by Trai," a joint statement by the two companies said. (PTI)
Future Retail clarifies there is no decision by board with regard to 7-10% stake sale to Google and Paytm. (CNBC-TV18)
2002 Godhra train burning case: Two accused found guilty, three acquitted by special SIT court in Ahmedabad. (ANI)
NBCC front runner to buy 100% Govt stake in Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC) strategic divestment, CNBC-TV18 reports.
Warren Buffett eyeing stake in Paytm: Report
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is looking to purchase a stake in Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications, according to a Mint report.
Gunman kills two at video game tournament in Florida
A video gamer killed two people and wounded several others on Sunday when he opened fire with a handgun at a tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, police said. (Reuters)
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking scrapping of Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir