News Live: No Red Corner notice needed to arrest Mehul Choksi, CBI tells Antigua govt

India initiates antidumping probe on certain type of steel from Brazil, China, Germany

India has initiated probe into alleged dumping of a certain type of steel imported from Brazil, China and Germany following a complaint BY a domestic player.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm - Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) - has stated that there is an evidence of injury to the domestic industry caused by dumped "High Speed Steel of Non Cobalt Grade" from these three countries.

Read the full story here.