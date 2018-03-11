News LIVE: NHAI looks to build 1,100-km highways in March to meet FY18 target

Live now
Mar 11, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NHAI looks to build 1,100-km highways in March to meet FY18 target
NHAI will strive to construct 1,100 km of highways this month to achieve its target of building 3,500 km in the ongoing fiscal, its Chairman Deepak Kumar said.
As far as target for awards of 10,000 km for the fiscal is concerned, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had awarded projects for a length of nearly 2,700 km, costing Rs 43,000 crore till January.
"Our target (for construction of highways) is 3,500 km. We have completed 2,400 km," Kumar said adding that the authority is hopeful of almost meeting the target for the fiscal.
"The NHAI has invited bids for a length of 10,460 km, costing nearly Rs 1,75,000 crore till January, 2018, and is all set to achieve a quantum jump in the award of road projects in the year 2017-18," the ministry of road transport and highways has said recently.
The average length of road projects awarded by NHAI in the last 5 years was 2,860 km, with 4,335 km awarded in 2016-17.
The ministry has recently said that about 5,000 km of projects will be awarded in March, 2018, subject to a good response in bidding and cooperation from state governments in land acquisition and project clearances.
The projects include 1,900 km in Maharashtra, followed by Rajasthan (1,150 km), Uttar Pradesh (1,020 km), Odisha (880 km), Andhra Pradesh (745 km), Madhya Pradesh (740 km), Gujarat (650 km), Karnataka (620 km), Tamilnadu (570 km), Bihar (500 km), Jharkhand (430 km), Telangana (365 km), Haryana (350 km), West Bengal (280 km) and Chhattisgarh (270 km).
To ensure that the targets are achieved, NHAI has set up a monitoring mechanism.
PM Modi restates India's 175 GW renewable energy commitment at International Solar Alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's commitment towards solar power by 2020 and stated that the world, not just India, should push towards solar power. Modi was speaking at the International Solar Alliance meet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. He also spoke of the various steps taken on the same. Follow the live speech below.
Farmer's long march: NCP's Dhananjay Munde expected in Mumbai tomorrow, traffic advisory issued
Close to 30,000 farmers are expected to march into Mumbai on Monday, demanding a complete waiver of the farm loans among other demands outside the state legislature.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has given its support for the march, as Maharashtra Legislative Council member from the NCP Dhananjay Munde is expected arrive in Mumbai to support the same. The Police have also issued a traffic advisory update in expectation of the event.
The “long march” was initiated by the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), affiliated to the CPI (M). On Friday, the farmers reached Bhatsa river in Thane district where over 5,000 people from Palghar district joined the march.
Their demands include a transfer of forest land to tillers, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers affected by the hailstorm and pink bollworm, and putting a stop to sharing the state’s water with Gujarat.
Donald Trump believes N Korea would honour its commitment
US President Donald Trump today predicted "tremendous success" in his upcoming groundbreaking talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and said he believes Pyongyang would honour its commitment not to conduct missile tests before their meeting.
Trump, on Friday, stunned the world by announcing that he has accepted a North Korean invitation to meet Kim Jong-un. The announcement was first made by a visiting South Korean delegation led by its national security advisor. Trump later confirmed the news.
"North Korea has not conducted a Missile Test since November 28, 2017 and has promised not to do so through our meetings. I believe they will honour that commitment!" Trump tweeted.
And a few hours later, a confident Trump told reporters that his policy on North Korea would be a tremendous success.
"I think North Korea is going to go very well, I think we will have tremendous success. I think this is going to be something very successful," he told reporters before boarding Marine One en route to Moon Township in Pennsylvania.
"We have a lot of support. So, I think North Korea is going to go very well. The problem is they wouldn't be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they're looking to de-nuke. So that'd be great," Trump said.
A day earlier, the White House had said that Trump will not meet Kim Jong-un until the North Koreans take "concrete and verifiable" steps to meet the commitment they have done for the meeting.
In another tweet, Trump said that the mainstream media was startled and amazed at his decision on Friday.
"In the first hours after hearing that North Korea's leader wanted to meet with me to talk denuclearization and that missile launches will end, the press was startled & amazed," he said.
"They couldn't believe it. But by the following morning the news became FAKE. They said so what, who cares!" Trump tweeted.
In a series of tweets, Trump gave details of his telephonic talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During these talks, he also spoke with them about America's trade deficit with them.
PM Modi gives out 10 action points for implementing solar power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated 10 action point for furthering solar energy. Of these, he said that we must figure how to make solar equipment that sustainable and affordable and that we must increase the solar power in the energy mix. He also suggested providing a concessional financing scheme for solar powe. He also suggested that the regulatory aspects must be conducive for the progress of solar energy. He also called for the consultancy support from developed nations as well as create a network of the centres of excellence. Finally, he suggested that we must give have a progressive attitude in our solar policy.
India on way to becoming major global power: Former US ambassador to India
As India is on its way to becoming a major global power, New Delhi and the US must focus on trade and investment by negotiating agreements that will create jobs in the two countries, David Mulford, former Ambassador to India said at the recently concluded Houston India Conference.
The second edition of the two-day conference was themed "Make in India-The India Story" and it drew to a close on March 9.
Addressing the conference, Mulford said that India has to be the US' first geopolitical priority in the world. He also said that Washington DC must focus on building relations with New Delhi on its own and not clubbed with another country. Mulford also welcomed the measures against Pakistan.
"India's time has come" was the general consensus at the conference that focused on investment opportunities in India, India-Texas trade, the 'Make in India' initiative. The conference brought together thought leaders in industry, trade, diplomacy, economics and journalism from India and US.
In his opening remarks, Consul General of India in Houston Dr Anupam Ray said that the conference was a platform for people involved with writing the India story to help the next generation write the new chapters.
Jagdip Ahluwalia, a co-founder of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), reflected in how far the US-India trade equation has progressed in recent time and how it has been helping with jobs creation in Texas and India.
Trump presses EU on trade barriers in tit-for-tat
President Donald Trump renewed his demand today that the European Union halts its trade barriers to US products in order to spare his allies new steel and aluminium tariffs.
The American president made his comments after crunch talks in Brussels between EU negotiators and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in an effort to defuse a bitter row that many fear could turn into an all-out trade war.
The EU's top trade official said the US failed to provide full clarity on how Europe and Japan could be spared set to continue next week.
"The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the US very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on Steel & Aluminium," Trump said.
"If they drop their horrific barriers & tariffs on US products going in, we will likewise drop ours. Big Deficit. If not, we Tax Cars etc. FAIR!"
President Donald Trump's announcement of duties of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminium has stung the European Union, along with other major partners including Japan, whose Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko also attended the talks in Brussels.
"As long-standing security partners of the United States, (the EU and Japan) underlined to ambassador Lighthizer their expectation that EU and Japanese exports to the US would be exempted from the application of higher tariffs," an EU statement said after the talks.
Harsimrat Badal urges PM to take up turban issue with French president
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with French President Emmanuel Macron the issue of Sikh community members in France being asked to remove their turbans for all official identification.
The Union minister for food processing said she had written to the prime minister in this regard.
Badal said she had "received repeated requests from the Sikh Community settled in France as well as the Counseil Representatif des Sikhs de France that a law which required removal of turbans while being photographed for passport, ID card, health card, transport card, driving licence or any other identification issued by the French administration was causing them severe humiliation".
Stating that the law was in a violation of Sikh tenets, Harsimrat Kaur, who is also the SAD MP from Bathinda, said the Sikh community was confident that this issue could be addressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
She said this was very important because nowhere else in the world Sikhs were subjected to this kind of discrimination.
Asserting that the turban was an integral part of the Sikh identity, Badal, in a statement here today, said there was a need to sensitise the French government about the Sikh culture.
A panel says Centre will infuse Rs 5000 crore in FCI over 2 years
The government will infuse Rs 5,000 crore equity in state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) over the next two years to ease liquidity problem and make its procurement operations more efficient.
FCI, the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, will also raise Rs 32,000 crore through government-guaranteed bonds, according to a Parliamentary panel's report.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food and Public Distribution, headed by J C Divakar Reddy, took a note of the budget proposal to restructure the FCI capital in order to enhance equity and to raise long-term debt for meeting the working capital requirement.
"The Ministry of Finance has accordingly decided that the capital requirement for holding the stocks shall be pegged at Rs 50,000 crore, of which Rs 45,000 crore shall be financed through borrowed capital and Rs 5,000 crore through equity infusion," the panel said in the report.
The equity of Rs 5,000 crore will be infused in FCI over two years. As FCI is already holding bonds worth Rs 13,000 crore, the Corporation would further raise Rs 32,000 crore through government-guaranteed bonds, the panel added.
"The committee hope that with the infusion of more capital, the FCI....would be able to improve forming its mandate while discharging its function."
Since FCI is established under a special Act of Parliament and does not come under a Company Act, the Corporation's capital is in the form of equity and is not divided into shares.
Sealing: CM talking of hunger strike a 'political drama', alleges CAIT
An industry body has termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's threat to go on hunger strike if the issue of sealing drive against commercial establishments was not resolved a "political drama".
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) yesterday said the chief minister was shedding "crocodile tears" on the issue that affected the livelihood of numerous people in the last few months.
"Instead of talking about hunger strike, Kejriwal should honestly work for the traders and accordingly pass a bill for a moratorium on sealing in the upcoming session of the Assembly and send it to the central government for approval," CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.
The chief minister had on Friday threatened that he would go on a hunger strike if the issue of the ongoing sealing drive against commercial establishments in the national capital was not resolved by the end of this month.
At a meeting with traders in south Delhi's Amar Colony, on whom police had on Thursday allegedly used force while they were protesting against a sealing action in the area, he demanded that the Centre bring an ordinance to stop the drive.
The chief minister talking about a hunger strike is a "political drama and he is shedding crocodile tears," the CAIT said in a statement.
"The trading community of Delhi is not at all impressed by Kejriwal's announcement since he is not doing what he is capable of, but instead trying to score political mileage on a issue which is directly connected with the livelihood of traders and their employees," the body alleged.
The industry body also urged Kejriwal to "depute a senior counsel in the Supreme Court and file an affidavit as asked by the apex court".
Meanwhile, in a show of solidarity, traders, under the aegis of the CAIT, are slated to hold a 'Delhi Trade Bandh' on March 13.
All major wholesale and retail markets of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Chawri Bazar, Nai Sarak, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Defence Colony, would down their shutters on that day, the CAIT claimed.
Gaps in Pakistan, Bangladesh borders to be plugged in 3-5 years: BSF Director General
We are hopeful to plug the gaps along the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the next three to five years, BSF Director General K K Sharma has said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) plans to put up a Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) in areas along the India-Bangladesh border, where it is difficult to put up a fence due to the nature of the terrain as well as check cross-border infiltration and smuggling, Sharma said.
CIBMS is an integration of a number of new gadgets and technologies to ensure electronic surveillance of borders. These provide feeds to BSF personnel at the border outposts, where monitors would be installed.
In case of a threat, quick reaction BSF teams will intervene and neutralize it, the official said.
"As of now, the CIBMS project will be rolled out in the vulnerable areas of India's border with Bangladesh and Pakistan. We plan to implement the system within the next 3-5 years," he told PTI in an interview on Friday.
A pilot project of the CIBMS is underway in two 5-km patches along the India-Pakistan border at Jammu and along the India-Bangladesh border at Dhubri in Assam.
