News Live: Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM; Bust of Mahatma Gandhi defaced in Kannur

Mar 08, 2018
highlights
CCI penalises Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet for unfair biz ways
Govt seeks Parliament nod to spend Rs 85,315cr more this fiscal
Govt to invite bids for Air India stake sale by March-end
Bandhan Bank to launch up to Rs 44.73bn IPO next week
Japan punishes two crypto exchanges after Coincheck hack
China warns of 'necessary response' in event of trade war with US
Mexico, Canada, other countries may get exemption from steel tariffs
China Feb exports jump 44.5%, strongest in three years, imports up 6.3%
PE investments scale all-time high of $21bn in 2017
CCEA nod to Rs 1,151.80cr scheme to address stubble burning
GST Council may further delay rollout of e-way bill by 5-6 months
Tata Steel bags Bhushan Steel; Liberty House gets Amtek Auto
Cabinet approves relief measures for telcos
TDP to pull out of NDA govt, keeps door for alliance with BJP ajar
Trump is the biggest risk facing Asian stocks, say fund managers
Adani Enterprises is looking at new options to refinance debt for its coal terminal in Australia after struggling to attract lenders wary of its controversial Carmichael mine project, reports Reuters. Adani Abbot Point Terminal Pty (AAPT) launched a loan of up to A$500 million ($391 million) last August to partially refinance A$580 million due in October. After seven months, IDFC Singapore, the arranger for the loan, has yet to receive any firm commitments, despite offering a generous 200 bps margin over the bank bill swap rate and the option to commit in dollars or yen, sources said.
Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM
NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister by Governor PB Acharya at a public function in Kohima. This is Rio's fourth time as the chief minister of the north-eastern state. BJP's Y Patton was administered oath as Deputy Chief Minister by the governor. Ten other ministers were also administered the oath of office. They include five from the BJP, three from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, an independent and a JD(U) MLA.
Bust of Mahatma Gandhi defaced in Kannur
A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found defaced in Kannur district's Taliparamba town, police told PTI. The spectacle carving was damaged and a garland on the statue was lying nearby, an official said.
Market holds gains; Midcaps underperform
The market is holding on to its gains as the Sensex is up more than 150 points. Banks and auto stocks are trading higher while metals and pharma are down. Amtek Auto is locked at the 5% upper circuit after Liberty House emerged as preferred H1 bidder for the company's assets.
Lanka Prez removes Wickremesinghe as law minister post riots
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena replaced Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the law and order minister amidst fresh violence between majority Sinhala Buddhists and minority Muslims in the Kandy district despite imposition of nationwide emergency, reports PTI.
Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a senior politician from Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) was sworn in this morning as the new minister in charge of the police. Wickremesinghe's 11-day tenure as the law and order minister was marred by racial tension in the central district of Kandy since Monday.
The Competition Commission slapped a total penalty of more than Rs 54 crore on three airlines - Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet - for unfair business practices with respect to fixing fuel surcharge on cargo transport, reports PTI. Passing an order on the same complaint for the second time in nearly three years, the watchdog has directed the airlines to ‘cease and desist’ from anti-competitive practices. A fine of Rs 39.81 crore has been imposed on Jet Airways while the penalties on InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet are Rs 9.45 crore and Rs 5.10 crore, respectively, according to the CCI.
Stepping down as ministers but will be part of NDA: TDP's YS Chowdary
TDP leader YS Chowdary said he and his colleague Ashok Gajapathi Raju were stepping down as ministers but would continue to be part of the NDA, a move that was necessitated by ‘unavoidable circumstances’. Likening the decision to an unfortunate divorce, Chowdary, the Union minister of State for Science and Technology, said he and Raju, Union Civil Aviation Minister, would continue to work as parliamentarians for Andhra Pradesh, reports PTI.
The government has sought Parliament nod for additional cash spending of Rs 85,315.30 crore in the current fiscal, of which 70% is earmarked to compensate states for revenue loss on account of the GST roll out. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the fourth batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.
India will invite initial bids for a stake sale in state-run carrier Air India in the next couple of weeks, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Choubey said in a speech at an air show in Hyderabad.
L&T Finance raises Rs 2,000cr from L&T
L&T Finance Holdings has raised almost Rs 2,000 crore from preferential allotment of shares to its promoter Larsen & Toubro (L&T). L&T Finance Holdings said the capital infused by the promoter will help fund the growth of its focused lending businesses - rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the company.
"The company has today completed the preferential allotment to L&T of 10.78 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at the issue price of Rs 185.51 per share. Through this issue, the promoter has infused additional capital amounting to Rs 1,999.99 crore," L&T Finance Holdings said in a BSE filing.
Bandhan Bank will launch an up to Rs 44.73 billion initial public offering of shares on March 15, in what will be the biggest ever initial share sale by a local bank. The Kolkata-based bank and its shareholders will be selling up to 119.3 million shares, or about 10% of the post-issue share capital of the bank, in a price range of Rs 370 to Rs 375 each in the IPO, according to a prospectus and public notice on Thursday. The bank will sell up to 97.7 million new shares in the IPO that will close for subscription on March 19. International Finance Corp, part of the World Bank Group, and IFC FIG will sell 21.6 million shares.
Japanese authorities ordered two cryptocurrency exchanges to suspend operations as part of a clampdown following a massive hack that saw thieves steal hundreds of millions of dollars in virtual currency, reports AFP. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) said in a statement it had ordered FSHO and Bit Station, exchanges based in Yokohama and Nagoya, to temporarily halt their operations for a month from today.
The agency alleged that FSHO "does not have a proper system to monitor trading and has not given training to its employees," while an employee of Bit Station "diverted digital currency deposited by clients for his personal use." Authorities also ordered five other exchanges, including Coincheck, to improve their business practices. The hack of Coincheck - resulting in the disappearance of NEM cryptocurrency worth $530 million - was one of the largest of its kind, and prompted authorities to search the firm's office last month.
Sensex gains strength amid choppy trade
Benchmark indices gained strength amid volatile trade, with the Sensex trading around 100 points higher. The gains are led by index heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys that are up over a percent each. Midcaps are off the day's lows, with the Nifty Midcap index trading mildly lower.
Bharti Airtel board to meet on Mar 12 to discuss fund raising
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said its board of directors will meet on March 12 to consider fund raising opportunity for the company. Airtel said its board will meet to "consider inter-alia, enablement from board to opportunistically raise funds, including by issuance of secured/unsecured, listed/unlisted, non-convertible debentures, bonds or such similar debt instrument (s) either denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency".
RCom postpones $300m bondholders' meet to Mar 20
Debt-ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications adjourned on Wednesday a meeting of holders of its $300 million senior secured bonds for ‘want of quorum’. The same will now be held on March 20. The company had called a meeting on March 6 for considering certain proposals relating to asset monetisation.
CBI arrests Dawood aide Farooq Takla from Delhi
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla, wanted in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was arrested in New Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation after he arrived from Dubai, the agency's spokesperson told PTI.
Mustak Mohammad Miya alias Farooq Takla, was at the immigration office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport when a CBI team arrested him as an Interpol Red Corner notice had been issued against him. He was arrested at the Delhi airport and will be produced before a designated court later today, the CBI spokesperson said.
Curfew in Kandy to be temporarily lifted, re-imposed in evening
A curfew in the Sri Lankan town of Kandy will be temporarily lifted on Thursday, following days of violence against members of the minority Muslim community by Buddhists. The Kandy area was quiet on Wednesday night and early on Thursday, the military told Reuters.
“The situation is improving and there have been no major incidents of violence reported in the last 12 hours,” said Major General Rukman Dias, the army commander in the area. Dias said the curfew was likely to be re-imposed in Kandy in the evening.
China will make a necessary response in the event of a trade war with the United States, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, while warning that such a war would only harm all sides. “Especially given today’s globalisation, choosing a trade war is a mistaken prescription. The outcome will only be harmful,” Wang told Reuters.
Some countries, including Mexico and Canada, may get exemption from Donald Trump's new aluminium and steel tariffs on national security grounds, reports PTI. These exception, could be based on America's national security interest, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, days after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross insisted that there was going to be no country specific exemptions.
Japan Q4 2017 GDP growth revised to 1.6%
Japan’s economy expanded more than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2017, thanks to an upward revision of capital expenditure and inventory data, confirming an eighth consecutive quarter of growth, reports Reuters. The economy grew an annualised 1.6% in October-December, versus the preliminary reading of a 0.5% expansion, Cabinet Office data showed.
Market off opening high; PSU Bank index underperforms
Benchmark indices were off their opening highs despite positive Asian cues. The Sensex is up more than 100 points while the Nifty Midcap is trading flat after opening a percent higher. The PSU Bank index turned negative, falling half a percent on concerns of NPAs in the power sector.
China’s exports unexpectedly surged at the fastest pace in three years in February, suggesting its economic growth remains resilient even as trade relations with the United States rapidly deteriorate, reports Reuters. China’s February exports rose 44.5% from a year earlier and 11.1% in January, official data showed on Thursday. Imports grew 6.3%, the General Administration of Customs said, down from a sharper-than-expected 36.9% jump in January.