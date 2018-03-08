News Live: Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM; Bust of Mahatma Gandhi defaced in Kannur

Lanka Prez removes Wickremesinghe as law minister post riots

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena replaced Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the law and order minister amidst fresh violence between majority Sinhala Buddhists and minority Muslims in the Kandy district despite imposition of nationwide emergency, reports PTI.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a senior politician from Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) was sworn in this morning as the new minister in charge of the police. Wickremesinghe's 11-day tenure as the law and order minister was marred by racial tension in the central district of Kandy since Monday.