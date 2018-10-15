News LIVE: Manohar Parrikar’s health condition improves further, states his office

Live now
Oct 15, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Data localisation: Govt, RBI not in favour of extending Oct 15 deadline
Fundraising via debt placement slumps 38% to Rs 2 lakh cr in Apr-Sep FY19
China meddled in US elections too, says Trump
Jet fails to give date for payment of Sept salaries of senior staff, pilots
NCP to protest against water scarcity, fuel price rise, load-shedding
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 75.46 per litre (increase by Rs 0.08), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 88.18 per litre and Rs 79.11 per litre (increase by Rs 0.09), respectively.
JUST IN | IL&FS secures moratorium against all creditor actions
Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said on Monday the country’s appellate company law tribunal NCLAT has passed an interim order granting a moratorium on all creditor actions against the company and its group firms.
The moratorium, effective immediately, prohibits initiation or continuation of any legal proceedings and enforcement of security over the assets of IL&FS and group companies, IL&FS said in a statement. (Reuters)
JUST IN | Journalist Priya Ramani stated that she is deeply disappointed Union Minister M J Akbar should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy. By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, he has made his stand clear, she said, according to a tweet from CNN News 18.
JUST IN | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to carry out an Open Market Operation (OMO) to raise Rs 12,000 crore on October 17, according to a CNBC TV 18 tweet.
JUST IN | A large fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Kolkata's Tangra area, according to an ANI tweet.
Data localisation: Govt, RBI not in favour of extending Oct 15 deadline
The government and the Reserve Bank are not in favour of extending the Monday's deadline for local data storage by foreign payment companies, an official said. The government would not relent under pressure from the global payment firms and the RBI is unlikely to extend the October 15 deadline for data localisation, the official said. (PTI)
PM Modi meets global CEOs and experts from oil and gas sector
CEOs and experts from the oil and gas sector from both India and abroad met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Dharmendra Pradhan, vice chairman NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar were also present at the interaction.
The CEOs appreciated steps taken by the government over the last 4 years, for ease of doing business and specifically in the energy sector in India. Experts made special mention of India’s competitive ranking from upstream investment point of view which has gone up from 56 to 44. (ANI)
Union Minister MJ Akbar files a criminal defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court against journalist Priya Ramani, through his advocates Karanjawala & Co.
Fundraising via debt placement slumps 38% to Rs 2 lakh cr in Apr-Sep FY19
Listed Indian companies raised over Rs 2 lakh crore in April-September this fiscal through private placement of corporate bonds, registering a sharp decline of 38 per cent from the year-ago level.
In the entire 2017-18 fiscal, the capital raked in through the route stood at Rs 6 lakh crore, data with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. The funds have been raised mainly for business expansion, to support working capital requirements and retire their existing debt. (PTI)
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant: Kensington Palace
Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant, Kensington Palace said today.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement.
The couple married in May and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.
Rahul Gandhi begins Madhya Pradesh tour, offers prayers at temple
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday began his two-day tour of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh by offering prayers at the famous Maa Peetambara Peeth temple complex.
Gandhi reached Datia district in the morning by a helicopter from Gwalior. He then went to the temple complex where he offered prayers to the deity and stayed at the 'shaktipeeth' for about half-an-hour.
NCLAT stays proceedings against IL&FS, group companies
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Monday stayed all proceedings against IL&FS and other group companies till its further order.
The appellate tribunal order came over an urgent petition moved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs after the Mumbai bench of NCLT had turned down its plea for 90 days moratorium over the loans taken by the IL&FS and its subsidiaries.
A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has asked the top five lenders of IL&FS to submit their replies over the government's plea for 90 days moratorium.
A P J Abdul Kalam was wonderful motivator: PM
Remembering former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his 87th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Nodi Monday described him as a "wonderful motivator" and a great president.
Modi, Xi to meet on G20 sidelines in Argentina: Chinese envoy
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina next month, China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said today. Luo was speaking at the inauguration of the first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan diplomats.
Union minister M.J. Akbar calls allegations of sexual misconduct against him 'baseless'
Union minister MJ Akbar described multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him as "wild and baseless" last week and added he plans to take legal action against the women who have made the accusations.
The comments by Akbar, 67, follow widespread calls on social media for his resignation from his post as the minister of state for external affairs in the Indian government, after at least 10 women came forward to accuse him of harassment in recent days.
North Korea and South Korea to meet in late October to discuss plans to jointly host 2032 Olympics: The Associated Press
Wholesale inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 5.13% (provisional) for the month of September, 2018 (over September, 2017) as compared to 4.53% (provisional) for the previous month and 3.14% during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Nun rape: Kerala HC grants bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
The Kerala High Court Monday granted conditional bail to Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun.
Granting the bail, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan directed the accused Bishop to surrender his passport and not to enter Kerala state except for appearing before the probe officer once in two weeks on Saturdays.
Four arrested for assault on TV journalist in Mumbai
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a television journalist near his house in south Mumbai, police said today.
The accused, all city residents aged between 20 and 25 years, were nabbed late Sunday night from Tardeo area, a senior police official said.
Shatrughan Sinha criticises BJP govt over Rafale deal
Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha criticised the BJP government at the Centre over the Rafale deal.
He said a French publication had quoted former French president Francois Hollande as saying that the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence as a partner for the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the deal.
L&T arm bags orders worth Rs 1,000 cr in Q2
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Monday said that its heavy engineering arm has bagged additional orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore during the September quarter.
The L&T Heavy Engineering, the heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro, has secured additional orders worth 1,050 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.