News Live: Karti Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended by 3 days

Renaissance Steel moves NCLT against Electrosteel bids

Abhishek Dalmia’s Renaissance Steel India Pvt approached the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging Tata Steel and Vedanta are not eligible to bid for the assets of Electrosteel Steels, which are being auctioned under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In two separate petitions, Renaissance Steel said both Tata Steel and Vedanta group were found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail. So, under Section 29A of IBC, they are barred from bidding for stressed assets being sold under insolvency resolution.

The petitions have been admitted for further hearing, Debanjan Mandal, partner, Fox and Mandal, the law firm representing Renaissance, told Mint. Renaissance Steel has alleged that Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of the Indian steel maker, had pleaded guilty several times to violating the UK Health and Safety at Work Act.