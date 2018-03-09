News Live: Karti Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended by 3 days

Live now
Mar 09, 2018 05:39 PM IST
highlights
BREAKING | CBI court has extends Karti Chidambaram's police custody by three days. Karti will be brought before the CBI court on March 12. Karti Chidambaram's bail plea has been deferred to March 15.
Union Bank has $45m direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms
Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer
ONGC to sell OPaL stake to fund HPCL buy
Wilful defaulters rise 1.7% till Dec, owe Rs 1.10 lakh cr to PSBs
BS-VI could be a drag on Honda’s expansion plans
Irda cuts third-party motor premiums for some categories
Govt seeks Rs 13,000cr additional dividend from RBI
JPMorgan sees possible 40% correction in equity markets
Adani, Essar, Jaypee power plants in stressed projects list
Over dozen PSBs to get Rs 46K cr capital infusion by March-end
Impossible to return to India: Mehul Choksi tells CBI
PNB may be given 1 year to provision against Rs 12,646cr fraud
RCom's plans to sell infra assets to Jio get CCI nod
Macron seeks to replace Britain as India's gateway to Europe
GST Council to ease return filing rules at Saturday meet
TDP ministers quit Modi govt, party to remain in NDA
Torrent Pharma may make Rs 16K cr binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit
BoB, BoI's exposure to South Africa-based Gupta family at Rs 174cr
Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'
Trump signs order on steel, aluminium tariffs
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May
Renaissance Steel moves NCLT against Electrosteel bids
Abhishek Dalmia’s Renaissance Steel India Pvt approached the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) alleging Tata Steel and Vedanta are not eligible to bid for the assets of Electrosteel Steels, which are being auctioned under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
In two separate petitions, Renaissance Steel said both Tata Steel and Vedanta group were found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail. So, under Section 29A of IBC, they are barred from bidding for stressed assets being sold under insolvency resolution.
The petitions have been admitted for further hearing, Debanjan Mandal, partner, Fox and Mandal, the law firm representing Renaissance, told Mint. Renaissance Steel has alleged that Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of the Indian steel maker, had pleaded guilty several times to violating the UK Health and Safety at Work Act.
Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.
A meeting of committee of directors is "scheduled on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 to inter-alia consider and subject to market and other conditions, issue listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs Series I and II) on private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore", the company said in a BSE filing. (PTI)
Tata Sons said to plan first overseas loan in more than a decade
Tata Sons is seeking an offshore syndicated loan, as it seeks to pay down expensive debt at telecommunications units, sources told Bloomberg. It has mandated lenders for a $1.5 billion six-year loan, sources said. Tata Sons plans to use the proceeds to repay debt of units Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, sources added.
53,000 cyber security incidents observed during 2017: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Over 53,000 cyber security incidents, including phishing, website intrusions and defacements and ransomware were observed in 2017, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the parliament in a written reply.
Prasad said in the reply that, "As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 49,455, 50,362 and 53,081 cyber security incidents were observed during the year 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.”
He added that the types of incidents include phishing, scanning/probing, website intrusions and defacements, virus/malicious code, ransomware and denial of service attacks. (PTI)
Union Bank has $45m direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms
Union Bank of India has direct credit exposure of about Rs 1.2 billion to companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi, and another Rs 1.75 billion to Gitanjali group of companies, its chief executive Rajkiran Rai told Reuters. The latest Union Bank figures are separate from the $300 million exposure it had previously reported on account of the fraudulent PNB guarantees, Rai said.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Twitter appoints Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer
Twitter Inc appointed Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer on Thursday, according to an update on the social media company’s website. Parag Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016. Agrawal earlier worked at Microsoft and AT&T prior to joining Twitter, according to his LinkedIn profile.
China's Feb factory inflation slows, consumer price growth hits over 4yr high
China’s producer price inflation eased to the slowest pace in 15 months in February, as the cost of raw materials and other inputs rose at a milder pace, pointing to a potential softening in industrial sector profits, reports Reuters. The producer price index (PPI) rose 3.7% in February from a year earlier, compared with 4.3% in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. China’s factory-gate inflation has now softened for four months in a row, suggesting that profits for miners, steel makes and manufacturers will start to moderate after surging to their strongest levels in years in 2017.
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra; 3 killed, 13 hurt
A major fire broke out after an explosion inside a boiler of a chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district last night, killing three people and injuring 13 others. The incident took place at Ramdeo Chemicals in the Boisar-Tarapur industrial estate.
The fire engulfed the factory around 11.40 pm on Thursday after a massive explosion inside a boiler, a senior police official told PTI. The impact of the blast was felt in villages around 8 km away from the factory, he said.
Market fails to sustain upmove; ends 2% lower WoW
The market failed to extend Thursday’s gains due to volatility in last hour of trade as the Sensex closes mildly lower, dragged by banks, metals, auto, pharma stocks. Week-on-week, the Sensex is down 2%.
Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices fell 1.8% each. However, the losses were capped by technology stocks and HDFC. The Nifty Midcap index fell over half a percent in trade today.
ONGC to sell OPaL stake to fund HPCL buy
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) may sell stake in its mega petrochemical project in Gujarat to fund acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). "We traditionally have been a debt-free company and would like to return to that status as soon as possible. We have assets which can be monetised to pay-off the debt," he said.
ONGC holds 13.77% stake in nation's biggest refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which at today's trading price is worth close to Rs 26,000 crore. It also holds 4.86% stake in gas utility GAIL India, which is worth over Rs 3,600 crore. "We will sell sales in IOC and GAIL only when the price is right. And it is not possible to sell all the shares in one go," he said, adding that an alternative to it is selling stake in ONGC-Petro Additions (OPaL).
OPaL's 1.1 million tonne capacity petrochem plant at Dahej in Gujarat was commissioned last year and has reached 100% capacity in February. "We have invested Rs 30,000 crore in the project and always had plans to sell a minimum of 26% stake in the project to a strategic investor," the official said. "Now that the plant has come up well and stabilised, this is the time to monetise it."
German auto major Volkswagen introduced a new version of its popular hatchback Polo with a 1.0 lite MPI engine, at a same starting price of Rs 5,41,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Corporate Affairs Ministry has ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office to probe 208 companies for alleged fraud in the first 11 months of the current financial year, Union Minister PP Chaudhary said.
Wilful defaulters rise 1.7% till Dec, owe Rs 1.10 lakh cr to PSBs
The number of wilful defaulters, who did not repay loans to public sector banks despite their capacity to do so, rose by 1.7% to 9,063 in the April-December period of the current fiscal. "The amount involved for PSBs is reported as Rs 1,10,050 crore," Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
BS-VI could be a drag on Honda’s expansion plans
The expected cost increase in relation to the adoption of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) technology may have prompted Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) to review its expansion plans, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. HMSI’s unwillingness stems from fears that consumers may hesitate to replace or buy new two-wheelers.
Sensex, Nifty turn negative; PSU banks bleed
Volatility gripped the market in the final hour of trade as benchmarks shed all gains and were trading in the red. The Nifty was trading around the 10,200-mark. PSU banks and midcaps continue to bleed. Metal stocks took a beating, falling over 1.5%. IT index stood out among other sectoral indices.
Irda cuts third-party motor premiums for some categories
There is good news for car and two-wheeler owners. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has proposed to reduce third party premiums in certain segments starting April 1. After the revision, third party premiums for cars less than 1,000cc and two-wheelers under 75cc will come down by 10% and 25%, respectively. In several categories (as per engine capacity), the premiums have been left unchanged.
Govt seeks Rs 13,000cr additional dividend from RBI
The government said it had sought Rs 13,000 crore more from the Reserve Bank over the Rs 30,659 crore surplus fund it transferred earlier, reports PTI.
Will not allow Dhinakaran to use party name: AIADMK
The AIADMK said it would not allow its side-lined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter. The moves follows the Delhi High Court allowing Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol and a suitable name of his choice for the party faction led by him, reports PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
HC grants interim protection to Karti against ED arrest in INX Media case
The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, till March 20 in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, reports PTI. Justice S Ravindra Bhat also made it clear that in case the special court grants Karti bail in the CBI case, which has registered a corruption case against him, the ED will not arrest him till the next hearing before it. The court also issued a notice and sought a response of the Centre and the ED on Karti's plea challenging the issuance of summons and proceedings initiated against him in the money laundering case.
Jet Air to close order for 75 narrow-body planes by March-end
Jet Airways is likely to close an order for another 75 narrow-bodied planes by March-end, its chief executive Vinay Dube said.
NCLT approves Airtel-Telenor merger
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the proposed merger of Telenor India with Bharti Airtel. The bench approved the scheme with certain conditions.
AAI chalks out Rs 18,000cr capex plan for next 4 years
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has chalked out a programme for upgradation of airports with an expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore in the next four years. This even as the Civil Aviation Ministry hopes to move the amendment of the AAI Act, 1994 in the ongoing budget session, a top ministry official said.
Market continues to trade higher; Nifty eyes 10,300
The market continues to trade higher with nearly half a percent gains, taking a positive lead from Asian peers. The Sensex is up more than 100 points and the Nifty is inching towards 10,300 levels. Midcaps continue to underperform.
JPMorgan sees possible 40% correction in equity markets
JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Daniel Pinto warned equity markets could fall as much as 40% in the next two to three years. “It could be a deep correction,” said Pinto, the bank’s co-president, in an interview with Bloomberg Television “It could be between 20% to 40% depending on the valuation.”
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
FinMin sees continuation in V-shaped economic recovery
The 7.2% expansion in the economy during October-December quarter has put the country in one of the highest growth bracket in the world and recovery will continue to be sharp going ahead, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said. "We have said this earlier that the first quarter (of FY18) was where we bottomed out, and we would see a very strong V-shaped recovery. The growth in the second and third quarter brings evidence to that," Garg said.