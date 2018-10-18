News LIVE: Japan exports fall for the first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount

Live now
Oct 18, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount
Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount
Japan's exports fell in September for the first time since 2016 as shipments to the United States and China declined, likely impeding the third-quarter economic growth and adding to concerns about the broadening impact of an escalating Sino-US trade war.
The data comes days after a Reuters poll showed a third of Japanese companies - not just exporters - have been affected by the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies, and more than half worried about its fallout on their business. (Reuters)
US declines to label China a currency manipulator; concerned over lack of transparency
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has expressed concern over China's lack of currency transparency, but declined to label it a currency manipulator in his report to Congress, bringing in disappointment for some lawmakers. The Department of Treasury said that no country meets the criteria to be labeled a currency manipulator. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will track breaking news and important developments through the day