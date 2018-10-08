News LIVE: Insurers may partner with diagnostic centres, pharmacies

Live now
Oct 08, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
China says former Interpol chief accepted bribes
Apple tells Congress it found no signs of hacking attack
India's success in 2030 UN SDGs can change face of the world: UNGA President
Kim, Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
JUST IN: A petition has been filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Dhanda over the Rafale Deal. The petition states that the Court should seek a report from the Central Government. The matter will be heard on October 10.
The former Chinese head of Interpol, who went missing last month, has been placed under investigation for accepting bribes, China's public security ministry said Monday.
Meng Hongwei, who resigned on Sunday, "accepted bribes and is suspected of violating the law", the ministry said in a statement, adding that any others who took bribes would be investigated. (PTI)
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that insurance companies may sign partnerships with diagnostic centres and pharmacies. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority says this may help increase penetration.
Diagnostic centres, pharmacies need to register as health insurance service providers and may be allowed to distribute health insurance products.
JUST IN: Aircel-Maxis case: The matter has been adjourned to November 1. Delhi's Patiala House Court was hearing anticipatory bail pleas of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest by CBI & ED.
Apple tells Congress it found no signs of hacking attack
Apple Inc's top security officer told Congress on Sunday that it had found no sign of suspicious transmissions or other evidence that it had been penetrated in a sophisticated attack on its supply chain.
Apple Vice President for Information Security, George Stathakopoulos, wrote in a letter to the Senate and House commerce committees that the company had repeatedly investigated and found no evidence for the main points in a Bloomberg Businessweek article published on Thursday, including that chips inside servers sold to Apple by Super Micro Computer Inc allowed for backdoor transmissions to China. (Reuters)
India's success in 2030 UN SDGs can change face of the world: UNGA President
India's success in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals can change the face of the world, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa has said, describing the country as a "very important player" of the multilateral system.
Espinosa said she is very much looking forward to engaging and working together with India under her presidency of the 193-member UN General Assembly. (PTI)
BREAKING: Actor Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. The actor issued an apology on Twitter.
Kim, Pompeo agree to second US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said Sunday, after Washington's top diplomat held "productive" talks on denuclearisation with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim on Sunday morning for around two hours of talks followed by a lunch in the North's capital, before flying to Seoul on a whirlwind diplomatic visit to the region. (PTI)
UN warns paradigm shift needed to avert global climate chaos
Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the UN said Monday in a landmark report that warns time is running out to avert disaster.
The earth's surface has warmed one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) -- enough to lift oceans and unleash a crescendo of deadly storms, floods and droughts -- and is on track toward an unliveable 3C or 4C rise. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day