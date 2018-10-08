News LIVE: India's success in 2030 UN SDGs can change the world, says UNGA President

India's success in 2030 UN SDGs can change face of the world: UNGA President

India's success in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals can change the face of the world, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa has said, describing the country as a "very important player" of the multilateral system.

Espinosa said she is very much looking forward to engaging and working together with India under her presidency of the 193-member UN General Assembly. (PTI)