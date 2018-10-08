News LIVE: India's success in 2030 UN SDGs can change the world, says UNGA President

Live now
Oct 08, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India's success in 2030 UN SDGs can change face of the world: UNGA President
India's success in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals can change the face of the world, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa has said, describing the country as a "very important player" of the multilateral system.
Espinosa said she is very much looking forward to engaging and working together with India under her presidency of the 193-member UN General Assembly. (PTI)
BREAKING: Actor Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. The actor issued an apology on Twitter.
Kim, Pompeo agree to second US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said Sunday, after Washington's top diplomat held "productive" talks on denuclearisation with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim on Sunday morning for around two hours of talks followed by a lunch in the North's capital, before flying to Seoul on a whirlwind diplomatic visit to the region. (PTI)
UN warns paradigm shift needed to avert global climate chaos
Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the UN said Monday in a landmark report that warns time is running out to avert disaster.
The earth's surface has warmed one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) -- enough to lift oceans and unleash a crescendo of deadly storms, floods and droughts -- and is on track toward an unliveable 3C or 4C rise. (PTI)
