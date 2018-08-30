App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 30, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Hizbul Mujahideen chief's son arrested in Srinagar

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son has been arrested by the NIA in Srinagar.

  • Aug 30, 10:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Govt to approve Rs 5,000 crore UTI AMC IPO, according to a Mint report. 

  • Aug 30, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

    A top Pentagon official has cautioned India that there are no guarantees for a special waiver from US sanctions if it buys new weapons platforms from Russia.

    Washington is alarmed at the prospect of India, an increasingly important US military ally and the world's top defence importer, buying new systems from Russia, including its S-400 long-range, surface-to-air missile system. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 30, 07:52 AM (IST)

    US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks

    Canada and the United States are making progress and could have a deal by Friday on a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

    As the crucial phase of talks continued in Washington to try to bridge their differences, Trudeau's note of optimism raised the chances NAFTA would continue as a three-nation pact, despite President Donald Trump's threat on Monday to leave Canada on the sidelines. (PTI) 
     

  • Aug 30, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

