News LIVE: SC agrees to hear AIADMK MLAs' plea in disqualification case

Turkish President Erdogan returns to office with expanded powers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was returned to office with expanded powers, the country's electoral board said Sunday, brushing aside opposition claims that the results were incomplete. Sadi Guven, the head of the Supreme Election Council, said 97.7 percent of votes in the presidential race had been counted and Erdogan had received an "absolute majority."

Unofficial results from the state-run Anadolu Agency showed Erdogan with 52.5 percent of the vote and his main rival Muharrem Ince at 30.7 percent. Kurdish candidate Selahattin Demirtas, who ran his campaign from jail while awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges, was garnering 8.4 percent. Former Interior Minister Meral Aksener, who broke away from Turkey's main nationalist party over its support for Erdogan, received 7.3 percent of the vote.