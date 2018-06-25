News LIVE: SC agrees to hear AIADMK MLAs' plea in disqualification case

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
After split verdict in Madras HC, AIADMK MLAs knock on SC's door
Turkish President Erdogan returns to office with expanded powers
Expect delays in local trains, flights; increase in road traffic: Skymet
Heavy rain in Mumbai, third day in a row
Supreme Court agrees to hear a plea filed by 18 AIADMK MLAs on June 27, against their disqualification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. The Madras High Court had passed a split verdict in the case on June 14.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was returned to office with expanded powers, the country's electoral board said Sunday, brushing aside opposition claims that the results were incomplete. Sadi Guven, the head of the Supreme Election Council, said 97.7 percent of votes in the presidential race had been counted and Erdogan had received an "absolute majority."
Unofficial results from the state-run Anadolu Agency showed Erdogan with 52.5 percent of the vote and his main rival Muharrem Ince at 30.7 percent. Kurdish candidate Selahattin Demirtas, who ran his campaign from jail while awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges, was garnering 8.4 percent. Former Interior Minister Meral Aksener, who broke away from Turkey's main nationalist party over its support for Erdogan, received 7.3 percent of the vote.
Seychelles President in India
President of the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival.
Skymet has said office-goers may have to face trouble due to heavy rain possibility over Mumbai. The weather forecast body has asked to expect delays in local train, flight as well as increased road traffic congestion.
"Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat," an official said, according to PTI. "The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease on Monday and only South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience isolated heavy rainfall," he further said.
Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Monday. Continuous rainfall may cause waterlogging at some stations, disrupting local train services.
Waterlogging is expected in several areas including Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla and Andheri subway.
