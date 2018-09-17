News LIVE: HDFC Bank hikes base rate by 20 bps to 9.15%

Live now
Sep 17, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manipur lynching case: Action taken against a sub-inspector, 3 other officers
Three days after a 26-year-old man was lynched in Imphal West district on suspicion of being a vehicle lifter, police have suspended a sub-inspector and terminated the services of three other officers.
Redington board has approved buyback of over 1.1 crore equity shares at Rs 125 per share.
The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has cut the fuel price by Rs 2 per litre in the state, say various media reports.
A massive fire early Sunday gutted the Bagree Market here housing nearly 1,000 business establishments, causing huge losses to traders ahead of the Durga puja festival.
The blaze, which erupted around 2.30 am on the ground floor of the multi-storey building in the congested Canning Street, continues to rage on, the Director General of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Jagmohan, said.
Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.
According to the newspaper, which did not give figures, employees of the online giant sell internal data and other confidential information -- usually through intermediaries -- to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.
Petrol price crosses Rs 82/ltr mark in Delhi, close to 89.5/ltr in Mumbai
The petrol price is marching towards the Rs 90 per litre-mark in Mumbai on the day with an increase of 15 paise per litre. The revised price of petrol was recorded at Rs 89.44/litre. The diesel price also jumped 7 paise per litre and touched Rs 78.33/litre, highest ever in Mumbai, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
In Delhi, the petrol price crossed the Rs 82/litre-mark. As per the state-owned oil company, the fuel price shot to Rs 82.06/litre with an increase of 15 paise/litre. The diesel touched Rs 73.78/litre, up 6 paise for a litre from September 16.